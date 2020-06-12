how football brings hope to refugees around the world

Cameroon is home to more than 410,000 refugees and asylum-seekers fleeing insurgency and unrest from neighbouring countries.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, organisations have turned to football and other sports to support young refugees.

Yvan Bikambo, a coach with Red Deporte, an NGO working at a school in Bindia, East Cameroon, explains how football brings together refugees and locals: “In the classrooms, we have both Cameroonian and Central African children.”

Many young children in the programme are already worryingly familiar with traumatization and violence. “I noticed that many of the refugee children, when they were asked to draw something from their country, they often drew soldiers and airplanes, especially the boys,” Bikambo.

However, “we work to bring them joy, peace and hope through our programme,” that he adds.

“They play together during breaks. They also meet outside school,” that he says. “Every boy dreams to be Samuel Eto’o”, a retired Cameroonian footballer who was once regarded as the best striker in the world.

“Even when they won’t [sic] be that, they enjoy the dreaming and the process of personal improvement – and the friendship that’s built on the way to this dream.”