The finest footballer of most likely any age has actually lived for nearly his whole profession in the average town of Castelldefels, outdoorsBarcelona I’m composing a book about FC Barcelona, and when a regional drove me previous Lionel Messi’s house one afternoon, I understood: the necessary foundation of 15 years of consistently fantastic football is an uninteresting life.

On a hill far from the regional beaches, Messi has actually purchased a neighbour’s home and built a substance total with mini-football field. Palm trees, bougainvillea and white walls supply personal privacy. It appears like a relatively basic millionaire’s house inOrange County

His other half Antonella (whom he has actually understood considering that youth in Rosario, Argentina) assists him range himself from football when work is done. He states that raising 3 young boys, he feels “destroyed” by night and goes to sleep early.

On match days, the 33-year-old will shine in the Camp Nou, then commute 25 minutes house along the nearly empty midnight highway, normally car-sharing with his neighbour and friend Luis Su árez. Three days later on, he does it once again.

On Tuesday Messi composed to Bar ça asking to be enabled to leave totally free. Since the 8-2 hammering by Bayern Munich on August 14, the club have actually imploded. It appears like completion of a period in which FC Barcelona changed into FC …