How Fauci and Birx became coronavirus rock stars

President Trump seemed surprised by the backlash he received when he mentioned rolling back the coronavirus task force, which includes Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, both pillars of solace for many during these uncertain times. Chris Cillizza explains how the coronavirus task force came to be, and why their popularity may be the reason Trump wanted to get rid of them.
