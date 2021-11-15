How father-son duo helped solve 1969 bank heist mystery
In July 1969, Theodore John Conrad, a bank teller in Cleveland, stole $215,000 from the bank he worked at and vanished, authorities said. Now more than five decades later, the US Marshals Service announced that it’s identified the man considered one of the nation’s most wanted fugitives. US Marshal Pete Elliott shares how he and his father helped crack the case.

