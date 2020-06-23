How fast are Apple’s new ARM Mac chips? It’s hard to tell

For years, Apple has steadily revealed the way the ARM-based chips in its mobile phones were catching up in performance to the beefier silicon you’d find inside a laptop or desktop — in 2018, the organization claimed its new iPad Pro was faster than 92 per cent of portable PCs. At some point, it seemed inevitable that Apple would turn the more efficient chips into the primary processors because of its Mac computers, too.

Now, it’s official: Apple is migrating the Mac to an unique homegrown silicon, starting later this year.

But are Apple’s ARM chips actually powerful enough now to replace famous brands Intel and AMD? That’s still an open question — because at Apple’s 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the organization shied from giving us any definitive answers.

a number of canned demos and vague promises

This time, the company’s typical array of charts, benchmarks, and “fastest ever” claims for each new generation of homegrown ARM silicon were completely MIA. Apple wouldn’t chat about it when we asked. Even a prerecorded talk to one of its silicon architects didn’t provide much insight. Instead, the organization showed a number of canned demos and made some vague promises that the future may be faster.

Admittedly, we weren’t expecting Apple to hand us an ARM-powered Mac during a pandemic, and the prerecorded demos during the keynote and subsequent “State of the Union” address were moderately impressive. Using the exact same Apple A12Z Bionic chip you’ll find in an $800 iPad Pro, the company showed that a low-power ARM desktop can already handle many different power user apps on Mac, including:

Versions of Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, and Lightroom running natively on ARM

Three streams of simultaneous 4K Pro Res video in Final Cut Pro

Rotating around a photorealistic stone face in Cinema 4D

Rotating around a 6-million polygon scene in Autodesk’s Maya animation studio, with textures and shaders on top

Rendering effects in the Unity game engine

The games Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Dirt: Rally running on Mac smoothly (but at low-ish resolution and detail)

What’s more, Apple’s ARM-powered Macs will have the ability to automatically translate some existing Intel apps thanks to Apple’s Rosetta 2 conversion pc software: while they looked only a little ugly, both Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Dirt: Rally were running that way, as was Autodesk Maya.

But generally, Apple seems to be asking developers to just take its word that ARM will unlock “a whole new level of performance,” without discussing how that performance actually stacks up at this time.





The company’s news release says very specifically that Apple’s new chips will “give the Mac industry-leading performance per watt,” and that’s a really deliberate turn of phrase. Apple’s arguing that because they build the most efficient kind of chips it could — “the highest performance with the lowest power consumption” — it could achieve more raw performance by tipping the scales of that performance-per-watt formula toward more watts.

In other words, if you develop a MacBook Pro-sized chip with a MacBook Pro-sized heatsink and enclosure, plus a MacBook-sized battery, your iPhone-esque processor theoretically has room to do a heck of much more work. But it’s very nearly always been true that ARM-based processors are more effective than the competition, and the scales don’t tip independently. Speeding up a chip isn’t only a simple matter of giving it more juice — you’ve got to design a beefy enough processor (or, say, the world’s fastest supercomputer) around that efficient architecture, and Apple isn’t bragging that it’s actually done that yet.

You may remember Intel’s Core M / Y-series chips, which ended up in the thinnest MacBooks, also began with Intel touting their relative efficiency — nevertheless they wound up beginning slower than their main-stream Intel counterparts and only became a worthy choice after a few more years of work. Perhaps the iPad Pro’s A12Z Bionic would lead to a more powerful MacBook than Intel’s current low-power laptop chips, but Apple isn’t saying so; maybe it’ll take a later chip in Apple’s roadmap.

It also seems telling that Apple isn’t publicly planning to remove Intel any time soon. Not only is Apple planning to release a few additional Intel-based Macs later on, but the company “will continue to support and release new versions of macOS for Intel-based Macs for years to come.” For a company that prides it self on the “courage” to often produce a clean break with yesteryear, it’s only a little unusual. (Then again, this isn’t an item launch; it’s a developer conference.)

All having said that, Apple does say we ought to expect pure performance — not just efficiency — in one single category specifically: graphical performance. Apple writes that the ARM initiative will also provide the Mac “higher performance GPUs,” including additional horsepower for games, also it showed off a few apps (Affinity Photos, Unity, these Cinema 4D, and Dirt: Rally) using Apple’s Metal framework to fire guidelines directly to the GPU.

While that might maybe not satisfy gamers used to having a separate Nvidia or AMD graphics chip, Apple’s integrated graphics might actually be an amazing boost within the Intel built-in graphics that ship in, say, a new MacBook Air. There’s also the chance that Apple’s referring to building beefier GPUs of its own — though Apple isn’t referring to whether its CPUs will interface with laptop chips from AMD or NVIDIA, much less desktop GPUs or external GPUs right now.

And it’s true that not every thing is about performance, anyhow. Apple is promising its ARM-based Macs will have the ability to run more types of apps than before, thanks to both native iOS app support and hardware-accelerated machine learning chops included in the silicon. They’ll find a way to “keep cached cloud content fresh for days” even when your Mac is asleep, and Apple says using your iPad as a second monitor for the Mac are certain to get better thanks to the image processing that Apple’s already included in its ARM chips. Though Apple didn’t provide any metrics, the organization suggests ARM will provide more battery life, too.

Right now, Apple’s most significant task is to convince would-be buyers that — this time — ARM chips won’t require them to abandon their old apps or make other unacceptable compromises so as to switch.

Apple needs you to know it isn’t pulling a Windows RT — up to now, so good

That’s the message that Apple tried the hardest to nail at WWDC, and it is like the company is making good headway. It’s got Rosetta to automatically translate a number of your apps, while a number of key developers like Microsoft and Unity are building native versions of the others. Apple’s developer sessions showed that — theoretically — creating a “universal” app for multiple platforms is as easy as pressing a button. Apple showed off file system and network access, virtual machines and peripheral support, the power to natively play a game title with an Xbox controller, as well as a promise to enable you to boot from external drives with ARM-based Macs.

Watching Apple’s WWDC keynotes, it’s easy to imagine there might be no downside, no “legacy” apps you’ll need to abandon; just a whole bunch of extra iPhone and iPad apps you can now additionally use by upgrading to an ARM-based Mac.

But it feels very strongly like there’s something Apple isn’t telling us about performance, and we’ll need to wait to see. Improved performance is amongst the most compelling reasons to buy a new computer, and an absolute requirement of pros. Performance is time, and time is money, after all.