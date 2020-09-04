How Facebook’s new election rules sidestep the real problem

Programming note: The Interface will be off Monday for Labor Day.

I. The announcements

After months of deliberations, Facebook gave its answer to the critics who have called for it to put new restrictions on political advertising. The company said it would not accept new political ads in the seven days leading up to the Nov. 3rd US presidential election, but would allow those that had already been approved to continue running. The move was framed as a compromise: campaigns can continue to use Facebook for get-out-the-vote efforts through Election Day, but they’ll lose the ability to test new messages. As a result, it might be harder for candidates to spread misinformation in the final days of the campaign.

There’s a lot to say about the limits and implications of this approach. But there’s also much more to Facebook’s announcement, which included a broad set of measures intended to limit the ability of, uh, someone to spread lies about election safety, voting procedures, and the legitimacy of the outcome.

I covered the announcements at The Verge, and it’s worth reading all of them. The other big highlights include limiting forwarding in Messenger to five people per message; promoting accurate voter information at the top of Facebook and Instagram through the election; providing live,…