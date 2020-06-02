England risk being left in the wake of rivals Australia amid fears women’s sport is dealing with an ‘invisible summer season’.

While girls’s soccer, rugby and netball have all had their home league seasons cancelled in England, efforts to reboot sport in Australia have been strikingly completely different.

Netball Australia has scheduled the return of its home competitors, the Suncorp, to start out on August 1, with organisers dedicated to finishing a full 60-match season.

Australia have received 11 World Cup titles for the reason that occasion’s inception in 1963, whereas England’s greatest end was a runners-up spot to their rivals again in 1975.

“We’re already so far behind Australia and New Zealand, certainly commercially,” says Debbie Hallas, the managing director at Superleague franchise Manchester Thunder.

“We want to get to the point where our athletes are professional and they’re getting first class competition. If we’re ever going to attract players to be here [in the Superleague] we need to have the best players in it.”

Even in cricket, the gulf between England and Australia threatens to widen with their respective plans to return.