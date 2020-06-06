how Ella Risbridger found calm after suffering a breakdown

I should really be writing this informative article, but I’m thinking about cooking. This, just about, is the story of my entire life.

I am technically at my desk, laptop open, but nearly all of me is in your kitchen, thinking about supper: sautéeing greens with garlic, poaching chicken in deep-gold stock, wondering if it will be better to use proper salted butter or grassy essential olive oil, and whether I’ve got time to make a batch of pistachio-butter biscuits before bed.

Most of me is running little experiments beforehand: if I browned the butter for the biscuits, can i make up the liquid lost in the browning with espresso? If I added ginger to the greens, should I put star anise in the poaching liquor, and if so, what if we’d noodles as opposed to rice, and what if I tossed the noodles in sesame oil and let them cool a little before serving? And then it’s 45 minutes later and I’ve done no work, but I am inexplicably Zen about this, because that’s what cooking is like for me personally.

It’s the thing that keeps me calm; the thing that has kept me going, virtually, for days gone by 10 years.

It’s been a weird near-decade, for a lot of reasons – a grim have trouble with anxiety for the first half; the slow loss of some body very dear to me for the second – but cooking has been my constant through everything. I have written a lot about how I first started considering cooking – a pie – in A&E. I have stated before that cooking saved my entire life, which is true; but it’s also worth saying that thinking about cooking saved my entire life.

Left to its devices, my brain works overtime to formulate possible nightmares. I’m a past master at speculation, at inventing the type of scenarios almost certainly to crush me, and was better still at imagining them at length. I could just take fragments of truth, and shape them into a believable and convincing narrative that spelt doom. You know the type of thing. It was like this, but constantly.