How Donald Trump’s vanity may have doomed his reelection bid

“I’m going to Walter Reed to see some of our great soldiers who have been injured,” mentioned Trump on Thursday. “Badly injured. And also see some of our Covid workers, people who have such a great job. And I expect to be wearing a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You’re in a hospital so I think it’s a very appropriate thing.”

“Trump — who has stubbornly refused to put on a masks in public, ridiculed those that have and carried out little to encourage his supporters to embrace the frequent sense public well being measure — has mentioned he’ll put on a masks throughout a go to to Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday.

“He is also expected to be photographed wearing it, a photo opportunity that some of the President’s aides practically begged him to agree to and hope will encourage skeptical Trump supporters to do the same.”

It is likely to be too late — from each a public well being perspective and a political one.

On the general public well being entrance, the too-soon reopening of states following the nationwide quarantine and the shortage of mandated masking — significantly within the South and Southwest — is paying all of the incorrect types of dividends. Texas noticed 105 deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday, its highest quantity for the reason that begin of the pandemic. Cases in Florida have elevated 1,393% for the reason that state reopened in early May, according to The New York Times . In South Carolina, instances have surged 999%.

Politically talking, Trump’s dealing with of the coronavirus, of which his refusal to put on a masks has turn into emblematic, is being broadly panned. In a brand new ABC News/Ipsos poll launched on Friday morning, two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Trump has handled the pandemic. That quantity is in keeping with Trump’s broader slippage in polling. In Gallup’s latest data , simply 38% permitted of the job he’s doing. CNN’s June poll additionally had Trump at 38% approval — and trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by a large 55% to 41% margin.

“Sometimes, American politics is complicated. Right now, it’s extremely simple: the public has reached a harshly negative judgment of the president’s handling of the most important issue facing the country, and the issue is so paramount that there’s little room to wiggle out of it.”

What’s outstanding about the place Trump finds himself now could be that it is nearly fully as a consequence of his personal private vanity.

Masks, as research after research has proven, are hugely effective in slowing the unfold of the coronavirus. They are, fairly actually, our greatest weapon towards the illness — except and till a vaccine is produced. Heck, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been recommending mask-wearing for months now. This is from their most up-to-date pointers, released late last month

“Cloth face coverings are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. This is called source control. This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows cloth face coverings reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), so the use of cloth face coverings is particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”

Given that, why hasn’t Trump been sporting a masks? Because he thinks it makes him look weak and/or unhealthy. Not kidding.

Go again to the day Trump responded to the CDC steerage on mask-wearing, approach again in mid-April. Asked whether or not he could be following the CDC steerage, he responded : “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it. … Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it.”

What, precisely, do you make of that Trump quote aside from that he is not going to put on a masks due to vanity?

“Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it,” he mentioned. Why not? Because, primarily based on the science, what an American president could be saying by sporting a masks when assembly with international leaders is that he’s following greatest practices to maintain himself — and people round him — secure.

But after all, that is now how Trump sees mask-wearing. He sees it as an indication of weak point or lack of masculinity.

In mid-May, whereas touring a Ford plant in Michigan, Trump was maskless. Asked why, he said this : “I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. It was very nice. It looked very nice. They said not necessary.” (Trump had a masks with him and mentioned he wore it out of sight of the cameras.)

And, in an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday night time, Trump once more mocked Biden’s masks. Here’s what he mentioned, according to CNN’s Daniel Dale

“He makes a speech and he walks onto the stage wearing this massive mask … and then he takes it off, he likes to have it hang off usually the left ear. I think it makes him feel good, frankly. He’s got the largest mask I think I’ve ever seen. It covers up a big proportion of his face. And I think he feels he looks good that way.”

So, yeah. Because he thinks that masks make him (and other people typically) look unhealthy or not manly or powerful or one thing, Trump has resisted sporting one in public for months on finish. Which has had a deeply deleterious impact on public well being and his personal political prospects.