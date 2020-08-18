How Donald Trump turned an attack on Michelle Obama into a major self-own

On its face, there’s no big surprise there. This is a President who hits back when attacked. Always. Like, every single time.
“She taped it. And it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago, because she had the wrong deaths.”
Think of what Trump is saying here: Michelle Obama really screwed up her speech because she said 150,000 Americans had died from coronavirus when, in fact, that number is now well over 170,000.
Er, I don’t think that makes the point that Trump wants to make.
What’s worse, Michelle Obama pre-taping her speech and citing the coronavirus numbers that were accurate at the time, or the fact that 20,000 more Americans have since died from Covid-19 under Trump’s watch?
Uh, yeah.
What Trump’s comment reinforces is his belief that he bears no responsibility — and is not blamed by the public –…