How Donald Trump turned an attack on Michelle Obama into a major self-own

“Well she’s in over her head, and frankly, she should’ve made the speech live, which she didn’t do,” said Trump Tuesday morning . “She taped it. And it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago, because she had the wrong deaths. She didn’t even mention the vice presidential candidate.”

On its face, there’s no big surprise there. This is a President who hits back when attacked. Always. Like, every single time.

But if you read Trump’s attempt to denigrate Obama closely, you see that in trying to diss the former first lady , he dissed himself (bolding is mine):

“She taped it. And it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago, because she had the wrong deaths.”

Think of what Trump is saying here: Michelle Obama really screwed up her speech because she said 150,000 Americans had died from coronavirus when, in fact, that number is now well over 170,000. Er, I don’t think that makes the point that Trump wants to make. What’s worse, Michelle Obama pre-taping her speech and citing the coronavirus numbers that were accurate at the time, or the fact that 20,000 more Americans have since died from Covid-19 under Trump’s watch? Uh, yeah. “I can confirm @BarackObama will have the most up-to-date figures for his turn tomorrow night,” noted Cody Keenan, the 44th president’s chief speechwriter, on Twitter in response to Trump’s attempted hit on Michelle Obama. What Trump’s comment reinforces is his belief that he bears no responsibility — and is not blamed by the public –…

Read The Full Article