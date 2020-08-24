How does Japan’s Abe score on his policy agenda? By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE – Japan’s PM Abe holds press conference on coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Japan



By Linda Sieg

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest serving leading, went to a Tokyo medical facility on Monday as issues deepened about his capability to continue in his post due to health problems and tiredness from managing the coronavirus crisis.

Here are crucial elements of Abe’s record because going back to workplace in December 2012. He ended a very first struggling 2006-2007 term as premier by giving up suddenly, pointing out illness.

COVID-19 ACTION, SCANDALS

Japan has actually not suffered an explosive infection break out, however a current increase in infections has actually sustained issue that Abe is putting excessive focus on the economy over health.

Abe has actually drawn fire for a preliminary action to the break out that critics called awkward and, more just recently, for a seeming absence of management, consisting of couple of media looks.

Dissatisfaction with his action, in addition to scandals such as the arrest of a previous justice minister and his legislator better half on suspicion of vote-buying, have actually worn down Abe’s rankings.

A Kyodo news firm weekend study revealed Abe’s citizen assistance at 36.0%, below 38.8% the previous month and the 2nd most affordable because he went back to workplace …