How does David Montgomery’s groin injury impact his fantasy value?

When should you take David Montgomery in your upcoming fantasy draft?

Earlier today in practice, Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery suffered aninjury While it appeared to be of the significant range previously, as he was supposedly hauled off the field, it ended up being more of a groin concern than a kneeinjury For that factor, he’ll be on the rack for the next 2 to 4 weeks, rather than the whole 2020 NFL season.

The Fantasy Footballers acknowledge this training school injury will adversely impact Montgomery’s general fantasy football worth, however to what degree? Montgomery was viewed as the Bears’ RB1 and still may be that, as he’s most likely to get 275 overall touches of anybody in the Chicago backfield. However, there is no chance he’s entering the 4th round of our upcoming fantasy draft any longer.

The men think Montgomery will now come off the board someplace in the 6th to 8 round in the majority of fantasy drafts. He’ll be prepared around the time gamers like Sony Michel and James White of the New England Patriots will be chosen, in addition to his Bears colleagueTarik Cohen With a possibility to still play Week 1, where is the fantasy worth in preparing Montgomery this season?

