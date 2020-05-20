How do you think New Zealand should change after Covid-19? | World news

A week right into New Zealand’s loosened up lockdown regulations and also the nation is starting to go back to a form of normality. Office employees are up very early navigating their commute in wise garments, while youngsters are carrying around schoolbags filled with research, and also stylists are heaving with colours, cuts and also trims.

Has anything transformed, and also what modifications should stick? During lockdown it appeared that New Zealand would certainly break down and also be restored after the pandemic. Many employees discovered they were all of a sudden effective in the house, and also delighted in dumping the pricey and also climate-destroying commute, while lots of youngsters taken pleasure in finding out in much less organized methods. Many households invested even more time with each other, pet dogs were strolled exceedingly, and also home-cooking end up being the most recent style.

But currently, as “normal” life returns to for lots of, the area is left questioning what the future will certainly hold. In a current Facebook video clip, the head of state claimed a lot more public vacations and also a four-day workweek had actually been recommended to her, while lots of companies are questioning if their employees should stay at home– completely.

How would certainly you like job and also residence life to look after Covid-19? Did you delight in time in your bubble, or did it drive you crazy? Is functioning from residence an alternative, or a plague, or are you having a hard time to discover work whatsoever? And actually– should New Zealanders have a four-day job week?

Share your experiences

You can contact us by filling out the kind listed below. Your actions are safe as the kind is encrypted and also just the Guardian has accessibility to your payments. One of our reporters might touch, so please do leave call information.





If you’re having difficulty utilizing the kind,click here Read regards to solution right here.