Wekundu wa Msimbazi floored Namungo on Sunday to bag their 3rd prize in the concluded season, triggering a teasing action from their midfielder

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has actually required to his Twitter account to tease rivals after the Tanzanian giants won the FA Cup on Sunday.

It was Wekundu Wa Msimbazi‘s 3rd prize this season and the Zambian playmaker could not withstand the chance to lay a jibe on fans of competing clubs.

“Treble masters!” the 29- year- old Chama tweeted on Sunday night.

“Community Shield, Premier League,[FA Cup] How do you sleep when you understand you are not a Simba SC fan? It is tough.”

The tease, relatively, is directed towards bitter rivals Yanga SC who completed the season empty- handed. The closest they came was the semi- finals of the FA Cup however fell 4- 1 to their bitter rivals Simba.

For the Msimbazi- based side, the journey for success started at the start of the season when they beat Azam FC 4- 2 in the Community Shield which released the 2019/20 season.

Simba had actually won the league while the Chamazi- based side won the FA …