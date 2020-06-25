How do you deal with people who refuse to wear a mask?

You’d think that months of reading about overflowing hospitals and mounting death statistics would scare just about anyone into following a current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations: wear a mask in public spaces to protect others from possible disease, especially because there is no current way to be sure who may be an asymptomatic transmitter — specially in relatively crowded towns.

However, these days, when I venture out for a walk or to run errands, at the least half the people I see aren’t wearing masks — or are wearing their masks around their necks, as if those bits of cloth or paper are good-luck totems rather than items with a specific purpose.

Admittedly, face masks are not convenient or specially pleasant to wear. They can be hot on summer days; they may be uncomfortable or even fitted correctly; they can make your glasses fog up; they block the way of eating, drinking, and talking (especially on the phone); plus they can muffle your voice and hide your smile.

There are other reasons that people may possibly avoid wearing masks. There are those with breathing difficulties along with other valid known reasons for avoiding face coverings. There is the political aspect — wearing a mask, or not wearing one, is becoming a statement in some circles of one’s support of a specific political perspective. There is confusion on the mixed signals we are getting from medical professionals and political leaders. There is simple bravado: ‘Nobody is going to tell me what to wear!’ And there is certainly mental fatigue: after many months of dealing with a pandemic, no end in sight, it’s tempting to just throw up the hands and begin your life.

But let’s say you believe people should be wearing masks? How do you deal with the anger — perhaps not to mention the possible danger? Should you confront them? I went searching for advice on line. I found some — but nothing that could immediately solve the issue.

Shaming doesn’t work

Julia Marcus, an epidemiologist and professor at Harvard Medical School, says in her article in The Atlantic that shaming people for perhaps not wearing masks is counterproductive. She recommends that we follow the exemplory instance of the companies that distributed condoms throughout the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and make disposable masks readily available where they’re most needed — at the front end of stores or airports, for example. She also shows that it might help if we make sure that masks fit well and look, well, cool. (In other words, make people want to wear them.)

In the SF Chronicle, writer Tony Bravo talks to etiquette experts about how — or rather, whether — to confront people who are not wearing masks to get and other public spaces. It is generally arranged among these courtesy mavens that confrontation (besides being possibly dangerous) doesn’t work. Bravo quotes Lizzie Post, the great-great-granddaughter of the famous etiquette expert Emily Post, as saying that it’s most readily useful to simply lead by example. “Our brains can want to punish or shame people who aren’t following the rules. That never gets people on your side. The thing you can do is control yourself and do everything you can to protect yourself.”

And don’t assume you know why they’re perhaps not wearing masks, points out Aziza Ahmed, a professor who specializes in health law at Northeastern University. There are people with legitimate health known reasons for not wearing a mask. Sometimes it’s best to simply inquire further to step back should they get too close for comfort.

Perhaps it might help to acknowledge those who do recognize the necessity for care. On a recent morning, I was walking on a narrow sidewalk and a man who had obviously just finished a jog turned the corner onto my street, his mask around his neck. As soon as that he saw me, however, that he immediately put the mask in place. As we passed each other, we nodded in recognition of our mutual courtesy, after which went our separate ways.