How do the 1918 and Covid-19 pandemics compare? Dr. Gupta reports

More than 675,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. That surpasses the estimated US death toll from the 1918 flu pandemic, the deadliest pandemic of the 20th century. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports.

