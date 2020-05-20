How do I get a NHS coronavirus test near me?

There has additionally been elevated curiosity within the improvement of an antibody test, that are supposed to have the ability to detect whether or not a individual has already had the coronavirus earlier than, and has since recovered.

But who’s eligible for testing and the place are you able to get one? We’ve answered these questions and extra under…

Who is eligible for a coronavirus test?

Anyone over the age of 5 who has signs is eligible for a coronavirus test and will have the ability to e-book a slot. Alongside a fever and steady cough, official signs of Covid-19 now embody a lack of style or scent.

Of course, key staff together with NHS medical doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, transport staff, shopkeepers, lecturers, and people who work in key public companies, reminiscent of postal staff and journalists, are all nonetheless eligible to be examined.

Hospital sufferers suspected of getting coronavirus may be examined, too.

In April, eligibility was expanded to incorporate care dwelling residents and workers, no matter whether or not they have signs, and other people over the age of 65 who should depart dwelling to work. Those they reside with may even have the ability to get examined underneath the brand new authorities tips.

This enlargement comes after a rise in care dwelling deaths throughout the nation. According to the Office for National Statistics, a third of all coronavirus deaths in England and Wales are actually occurring in care properties.

To apply for a test, you possibly can go to the government website here.

Where are the coronavirus testing centres?

Home checks are actually obtainable for anybody over the age of 5 who has signs. This week, Wales joined a UK large dwelling testing scheme, so now anybody over the age of 5 who has signs can apply for a coronavirus test too.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, there are 43 regional testing centres obtainable to the general public as of the 28 April.

The first ones of those had been situated in out-of-town websites, such because the IKEA automobile park in Wembley and Chessington theme park near the M25. However, their location was criticised by NHS workers who stated they had been situated too removed from the capital.

The Government can also be planning for 11 cell testing centres – primarily based at Nottingham, Wembley, Gateshead, Leeds, Manchester, Gatwick, Plymouth, Edgbaston, Stansted Airport, Preston and Bristol – to offer additional cowl, together with home-testing kits.

Telegraph evaluation revealed that greater than a million individuals within the UK reside over an hour from their nearest coronavirus testing centre.

The worst areas for connectivity are Cornwall and Norwich, that are greater than an hour’s drive from a test centre.

You can discover your nearest coronavirus test centre on the listing under: