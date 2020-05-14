How do I claim a self-employed grant?

Who is eligible?

Mr Sunak stated that 95laptop of self-employed employees would profit. Any freelancer or contractor whose income exceed £50,000 a 12 months might be excluded in addition to anybody who has newly turn into self-employed and didn’t fill in a self-assessment tax return for 2019.

Those who took a break from incomes in the course of the previous three years, equivalent to moms who took maternity go away, can even undergo as their common might be decrease.

The majority of your earnings should come out of your freelance or contractual work to qualify.

How do you claim?

The scheme was initially meant to launch in June however the beginning date was introduced ahead to May 13.

Check on the Government website whether or not you might be eligible to claim a grant.

What different assist is obtainable?

Self-employed employees can even apply for Universal Credit. This has been quickly elevated to match the degrees of statutory sick pay (£94.25 a week). However these making use of for Universal Credit for the primary time will normally have to attend for 5 weeks to obtain a pay cheque.

Business house owners can claim assist by means of the Bounce Back Loan scheme or the Business Interruption Loan Scheme. Freelancers can even defer tax funds due in July till January 2021 to assist cease the hole till then.

The grants might be obtainable for as much as three months, though the Chancellor stated he would lengthen them if vital.

Will the self employed grant have an effect on common credit score?

You can claim advantages equivalent to Universal Credit to spice up your earnings whilst you await the grant to come back on this summer season, nevertheless any cash you obtain from the grant might be handled as a part of your self-employment earnings. That means, as soon as the grant arrives, you might turn into ineligible for Universal Credit.

Grants are backdated to cowl the earlier three months so the Government may, theoretically, say you will have made a false advantages claim in case your earnings for these three months, as soon as the grant is taken into consideration, is over the utmost quantity to qualify for the advantages. So far it has stated it is not going to do this.

Will the self employed scheme be prolonged?

The furlough scheme, which guarantees monetary assist to workers whose work has dried up, has been prolonged till October. The Government has not but stated whether or not its rescue bundle for the self-employed might be prolonged too.

Will taxes for the self-employed go up?

Catherine Kerr of Primas, a regulation agency, stated the Chancellor’s remark about all employees paying in equally advised he’s planning to alter how the self-employed are taxed sooner or later.

The Chancellor could select to lift the National Insurance threshold to make sure extra of the cash earned by the self-employed finds its manner into the arms of the taxman.

Below are questions on the lockdown from our readers that Marianna has answered. We maintain a Q&A at 1 p.m. on each weekday and you’ll ship in your queries for our subsequent Q&A to [email protected]

‘What might be used to calculate if I’m eligible for a authorities grant?’

Our first query comes from Andrew Flynn within the feedback part. Andrew asks:

“What is the figure that is to be used to calculate if I am eligible. Is this after deductions or what is invoiced? I am a sole trader.”

Here’s what Marianna has to say:

HMRC will work out if you happen to’re eligible based mostly in your latest tax returns. To qualify for a authorities grant you have to have: crammed in a self-assessment tax return for 2018/19, made the vast majority of your earnings out of your self-employed work and never be making income of greater than £50,000 a 12 months.

‘I am in self-isolation and unable to work, what assist is obtainable?’

Our subsequent query comes from a reader who’d like to stay nameless. They ask:

“I’m self employed and because I have a health condition which makes me vulnerable, I have to self isolate for twelve weeks. I am unable to do my work during this period. I have savings over £16k which I’m using to live on. What help is available to me please?”

Here’s Marianna’s reply:

The Government has stated that self-employed people who find themselves having to self-isolate due to coronavirus will obtain advantages value the identical quantity as statutory sick pay. That ought to imply you obtain Universal Credit funds of £94.25 a week. However you could be barred from receiving this if in case you have financial savings value £16,000 or extra. Any cash you will have invested in your personal enterprise is not going to rely in the direction of this. If you aren’t eligible for Universal Credit you would possibly be capable to claim a authorities grant protecting as much as 80laptop of your income and/or Employment Support Allowance (ESA). The standards for the previous is above and the latter right here.

‘I haven’t got accounts but, what assistance is there for me?’

Our subsequent query comes from Dan Adams within the feedback part. Dan asks:

“I started my industrial photography and portrait photography business (sole trader www.daphoto.co.uk) last year October time and February and March 2020 were both months that finally delivered more money in than I had going out. The coronavirus is busy trying to cut my business down at the knees with clients I had spent months of hard graft preparing for/lining up pulling out or postponing. I don’t have accounts yet obviously and anything I could put together would show a massive loss because of equipment purchases and sundry other start up costs. What help is there for me?”

Here’s what Marianna has to say:

Unfortunately if you happen to solely not too long ago grew to become self-employed and so didn’t fill in a self-assessment tax return for 2018/19 you received’t be eligible for a authorities grant. These cowl as much as 80laptop of your ordinary income. If you don’t qualify for a grant you might attempt claim advantages as an alternative. You could also be eligible for Employment Support Allowance (ESA) and/or Universal Credit. However there are restrictions on who can apply for these advantages which you’ll verify right here.

‘My Universal Credit claim was closed as I could not show residency, what ought to I do?’

Our subsequent query comes from Ruben through electronic mail. Ruben asks:

“I’ve been living in the UK for 10 years and my Universal Credit claim got closed because they couldn’t confirm my residence. I’m self-employed and I’m renting my flat. What can I do?”

Here’s Marianna’s recommendation:

Being a resident within the UK just isn’t listed as a requirement for Universal Credit on the Government’s web site so you must verify once more to see if you happen to’re eligible. If not ask what paperwork they should show your residency. Maybe your self-employed tax returns displaying you’ve been paying tax in Britain will rely.

If you possibly can’t get Universal Credit you is likely to be entitled to a authorities grant protecting as much as 80laptop of your income and/or Employment Support Allowance. The standards for the previous is above and the latter right here.

‘What about enterprise partnerships?’

Mark Gilbert has a query within the feedback part. Mark asks:

“Could I ask a query referring to enterprise partnerships please, and particularly the minimize off of £50,000.

“A enterprise partnership’s income could also be barely over the restrict however every companion will solely obtain a portion of that quantity. For instance a enterprise with two companions and a complete enterprise revenue of £52,000 the place every companion takes 50% of the revenue. In this instance, every companion receives £26,000 however wouldn’t be eligible for the scheme as it might seem that the identical minimize off applies, regardless that a sole dealer with income of, for instance £49,000, taking that full quantity could be eligible for the scheme.

“This would appear to be a bit of a crack in the scheme that partnerships of a certain size fall through, leaving them with Universal Credit as their only option. Could you confirm if this is indeed the case?”

Here’s what Marianna has to say:

No, you must nonetheless qualify for the scheme. According to Sarah Coles of wealth supervisor Hargreaves Lansdown, so long as each of you might be self-employed in your personal proper, share the income between you and your share of the income is beneath £50,000 you’d nonetheless be capable to get a grant – assuming you meet the opposite qualifying standards.

‘I’m a landlord with a few industrial properties, do I qualify?’

Our subsequent query comes from Peter Green through electronic mail. Peter asks:

“I am a landlord with a few commercial properties, all of which have had to close because of coronavirus and can no longer pay any rent. As I own them all outright, I cannot ask for a mortgage holiday. These rents are my main source of income. Do I qualify under the scheme for self-employed? Or should the lessees claim grants/loans from the government to pay me?”

Here’s what Marianna has to say:

Sadly most landlords do not qualify for a grant from the Government’s self-employment earnings assist scheme. You may attempt claiming Universal Credit and/or Employment Support Allowance (ESA), nevertheless these have strict eligibility standards and funds are fairly low. You can discover out extra about each right here.

If your industrial properties are at present being leased out and the contract has not but ended, the lessee ought to nonetheless be paying you.

‘When will the self-employed grant purposes be issued?’

Our subsequent query comes from Julie Arnison within the feedback part. Julie asks:

“When will the application forms be issued by HMRC for the self-employed grant?”

Here’s Marianna’s reply:

The cash for the Government’s grants received’t be obtainable till early June so HMRC has till then to contact those that are eligible. It has not but stated when it’ll do this.

‘If NI funds are to extend will the self-employed obtain further advantages?’

Our subsequent query comes from Edward Arthur within the feedback part. Edward asks:

“If in the event National Insurance payments are increased for the self-employed or sole traders will this mean they will be entitled to SSP and other benefits our PAYE colleagues enjoy?”

Here’s what Marianna has to say:

Chancellor Rishi Sunak did trace when he introduced the assist for self-employed those that they must pay for it with tax will increase additional down the road. This is more likely to imply a rise in National Insurance (NI) funds for the self-employed. Even if a tax enhance does happen it’s unlikely the Government will usher in further advantages for the self-employed, equivalent to sick pay and holidays, with it. Sole merchants are a very various group and it might be arduous to distribute and handle these advantages.

‘Do grants cowl every part earned over the tax threshold?’

Our subsequent query comes from Kate Saunders through electronic mail. Kate asks:

“I am self-employed and within the final years solely earnt on common £14,000 every year. Will the 80laptop assist be 80laptop of the £14,000 or just on the revenue (i.e. over the tax threshold?)

“I can’t find the answer anywhere and really would appreciate your help.”

Here’s what Marianna has to say:

HMRC has stated the grants will cowl as much as 80laptop of your common income from the previous three tax years. This needs to be complete income and never simply something you make over the tax threshold.

‘What about small companies which might be included and commerce as a firm?’

Jeremy Tozer has a query within the feedback part. Jeremy asks:

“Why is there no assist for us? Many small enterprise owner-operators aren’t self-employed however are included, and commerce as a firm; in my case that is for sub-contractor {and professional} insurance coverage necessities.

“Typically, such owner-operators earn by the use of dividend funds and never as workers. Many do not work from rated enterprise premises however from house workplaces or on consumer websites. We pay company tax and earnings tax on earnings and so forth.

“We do not qualify for any of the rated business grants; we do not qualify for the PAYE 80%/£2.5k pm deal nor for the self-employed £2.5k pm equivalent.”

Here’s Marianna’s recommendation:

Unfortunately you’re proper. Many folks in your place to function as a restricted firm and pay themselves in dividends do not qualify for one of many Government’s grants for the self-employed. You may attempt claiming Universal Credit and/or Employment Support Allowance (ESA) as an alternative though the funds for these are low. You can discover out extra about them right here.

‘I have three earnings streams, will the federal government grant apply to only my major earnings?’

Our subsequent query comes from a reader who’d like to stay nameless. They ask:

“I work as a sole dealer journey agent which is the principle supply of my annual earnings. I additionally earn earnings from a rental property, and obtain a month-to-month fee from my husband’s enterprise (he’s a sole dealer gardener) for admin work. Obviously as a specialist journey agent, my earnings has really gone in to reverse as I have needed to refund some fee earnings and there’s no prospect of any earnings any time quickly.

“Will the 80pc average for the Government scheme be of the sum of all three incomes, or just my main income as a travel agent?”

Here’s what Marianna has to say:

If all your earnings comes from self-employed work, the self-employment earnings assist grants ought to cowl all of it. However you must verify with HMRC.

‘I’m not sure as as to if I qualify’

Our subsequent query comes from Sarah Marin Gutierrez through electronic mail. Sarah asks:

“I am a self-employed cleaner and I work in pubs, that are closed quickly as a consequence of Covid-19. I grew to become self-employed in 2018 so I have needed to declare to HMRC from April 2018 till March 2019 And April 2019 till March 2020.

“So as far as I understand I don’t qualify to get the help in June 2020. And my wife will get only 80pc according to a letter sent from her employer. So she will receive only £1,250 and we have so many things to pay: a loan, bills, helping our elderly parents who live in Colombia. So could you please let me know what help I can get and how to apply?”

Here’s what Marianna has to say:

If you crammed in a tax return for the 12 months 2018/19 then you must nonetheless qualify for a authorities grant. If so HMRC will contact you instantly.

‘Does my son qualify?’

Annie Laws has despatched in a query through electronic mail. Annie asks:

“My son is a freelance sound engineer who graduated in 2018. He has submitted tax returns for 2018-19 and will do for 2019-2020. Obviously all his work booked for this year has been cancelled and he has zero income. I don’t think any government scheme will help him so he will need to rely on universal credit is that correct? He is applying for help with council tax but says he doesn’t qualify for housing benefit. His only savings are a HTB ISA and a LISA, both of which are paid by me.”

Marianna has the next recommendation:

If your son submitted a tax return for 2018/19 he ought to nonetheless qualify for a authorities grant. However the difficulty many newly self-employed individuals are discovering is that, once you first go freelance, your earnings remains to be fairly low so a grant protecting 80laptop of your income remains to be not very a lot. He may attempt claiming Universal Credit and/or Employment Support Allowance (ESA). You can learn extra about these right here.

‘I labored overseas for ten years, will I be eligible?’

N Burrows has requested a query within the feedback part:

“I worked abroad for ten years prior to being made redundant on January 31 when the UK left the EU. I was self-employed for tax purposes and always paid National Insurance. Will I be eligible for any support?”

Here’s Marianna’s recommendation:

This would rely in your tax affairs whilst you have been residing abroad. Hargreaves Lansdown’s Sarah Coles stated that, if you happen to have been nonetheless finishing tax returns in Britain and never exceeding the revenue standards, you might properly nonetheless qualify.

‘I’m now unemployed and face defaulting on mortgage funds’

Our subsequent query comes from Shane Bird through electronic mail. Shane asks:

“I not too long ago grew to become self employed as of February 2020 as a carpet fitter. The work was regular and gave me sufficient to cowl my payments. Although since Covid-19 the corporate I sub-contracted to has shut down.

“I have been making use of for quite a few jobs and know one is getting again to me as a result of quantity of candidates.

“I have additionally tried to use for ESA, JSA, SSP and Universal Credit however as a consequence of the truth that I nonetheless stay with dad and mom and I solely simply turn into self employed I am not eligible for them.

“On March 12, 2020 I took out a mortgage to get a automobile and insurance coverage which I can not afford as a consequence of me being unable to work.

“I have contacted Citizens Advice and all they’ll supply me is hyperlinks to grants or advantages that I am not eligible for.

“What do I do if I can’t make the payments and I start faulting on them?”

Marianna has the next recommendation:

As of this week banks are going to start out serving to clients scuffling with debt. You can put a momentary freeze on mortgage and bank card repayments for as much as three months. It’s necessary to do not forget that throughout this time curiosity will nonetheless be charged, so you will discover you really must pay again extra within the long-term.

You can even take out an overdraft of as much as £500. This is interest-free for 3 months so it could be higher to take out the overdraft and use that to repay your mortgage if you happen to can.

‘Should I rush to get my tax return in?’

Our subsequent query comes from a reader who’d like to stay nameless. They ask:

“I have a query for the subsequent Coronavirus Q&A – particularly about tax returns and assist for the self-employed.

“I filed my 2018/19 tax return (my first ever one) as I’ve been self-employed for lower than two years.

“The finish of the most recent tax 12 months is fast-approaching. I would like if the federal government may calculate my common month-to-month earnings from each my 2018/19 tax return and my (upcoming) 2019/20 tax return, since I’ve earned a truthful deal extra in my final 12 months.

“Will the government be accepting 2019/20 tax returns from which to base the taxable grants? Should I bother rushing to get it in?”

Here’s what Marianna has to say:

The Government has stated grants might be calculated based mostly in your income for the previous three tax years (to this point 2016/17 to 2018/19). That means there’s no level speeding to get your 2019/20 tax return in now.

‘What about those that are self-employed and registered disabled?’

Our remaining query comes from through electronic mail from a reader who wish to stay nameless. They ask:

“I am writing on behalf of anyone who’s self-employed and also registered disabled. According to the guidelines, those who are self-employed and disabled are not entitled to universal credit because they usually qualify for a severe disability premium. What help is there for them? I would also like to extend this to full time carers; what help can they receive?”

Here’s Marianna’s recommendation:

You ought to apply for the Severe Disability Premium. This is being phased out and can finally get replaced by Universal Credit in January 2021 however till then you possibly can nonetheless claim it.

If you’re a carer and paid by the PAYE system, you could be placed on furlough and the Government will cowl as much as 80laptop of your wage. If you’re a carer working for your self and rely as being self-employed you would possibly qualify for a authorities grant protecting as much as 80laptop of your income, offering you meet the factors.

Carers are additionally entitled to Statutory Sick Pay from day one in all being sick if they’ve Covid-19, with the profit paying £94.25 a week.

Carers who lose work due to coronavirus may additionally be capable to claim Universal Credit and/or Employment Support Allowance (ESA).