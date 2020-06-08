How Did The Left Lose Their Minds ‘Collectively And Individually’ To The Degree They Have?

I used to think these were employing hyperbole and grasping at any straw in the beginning (2016-17). Still, the past year or two, they’ve lost all link with not only reality but also goodness, virtue, and our bedrock American values. They are certain to get what they need, good and hard, and none may have ever deserved it more.

Skin color shouldn’t matter at the moment in our country, but you can find those (Democrats, Socialists, Communists, Anarchists) who’ll not allow it to be a non-issue.

RIGHT IS WRONG, AND UP IS DOWN

Sadly, we are now living in a time where in fact the unthinkable is becoming tolerable, where in fact the tolerable is becoming acceptable, where in fact the acceptable is becoming legal. We now are now living in a time where in fact the legally acceptable, barely tolerable, and in some cases, outright unthinkable is becoming praised. And, in some cases, it has even become mandatory to accept the unthinkable.

The Left’s plan all along has visited destroy our society to show us right into a socialist country for the New World Order. The right’s boogeyman George Soros is extremely vetted in the globalist cause and goes unscathed as he yet others destroy lives, homes, organizations, and communities.

If these foolish politicians accept the demands from ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter (BLM) about police, chances are they will have recinded any obstacle in my means of shooting you when you make the error of aggravating me or trying to hurt my family. If you accept these fool’s terms, chances are they will have no choice but to accept mine and tens of millions like me. With foolish actions goes serious and profound re-actions that will not wind up well for the participants like BLM and ANTIFA.

IT’S ALL A CULT, ALL THAT’S MISSING IS THE KOOL-AID

Leftist ideology and indoctrination programmed kids for decades in public places school systems. That’s why our press is 95% Leftists. Starting in the 60s with free love, cops are pigs, question authority, etc. when they were all coming of age. All so hip.

“Hey, Hey Ho Ho, Western Civ has got to go.” SDS, the Weather Underground, Black Power. Some folks remember it well. This is not new. It’s supercharged due to the lightening speed of the internet and cell phones.

TRUMP HAS BEEN HAMSTRUNG HIS ENTIRE TERM

He deserves a term that may let him get much more accomplished. It’s a miracle he has accomplished as much as he’s got – and anyone who hates him should not be using the massive stock market successes that are entirely due to him.

One thing the majority of us know, GOP Establishment RINOS were always joined at the hip with the Democrat/Marxist party. They just lived in the shadows and dressed in camouflage to fool conservative voters and get elected- over and over- Trump recognized the growing anger and frustration in the country and started a celebration and movement of their own.- our personal.

He has been at war with the Uniparty since he began his unbelievable journey to the White House. They have ALL “resisted” his every try to right the wrongs and held the threat of impeachment over his head such as a sharp sword. We are slowly ridding ourselves of those RINO traitors even though it takes more time than we would like.

EXPECT A MASSIVE TRUMP WIN

The country is much more liberal than it was in 1968-72, so we cannot are expecting a Nixon-like landslide; however, we can are expecting a clear and convincing win of at the least what Obama did to Romney in 2012.

Trump will win every state he did last time but also grab New Hampshire, Minnesota, Nevada, and Maine AT LEAST.

If the Dems were pragmatic and had any sense, they’d dump Biden and lever in Michael Bloomberg with Amy Klobuchar as his VP to carry Minnesota and the ones crucial midwest states. Still, they won’t because they are prisoners of their Leftist ideology like victims of a cult in melt down mode.

WAYNE'S RECOMMENDATIONS