How Dennis Bergkamp scored his Arsenal wondergoal at Newcastle | Football News

Take a glance again at the 2001/2002 Premier League Goal of the Season contenders together with iconic objectives from Dennis Bergkamp, Trevor Sinclair and David Beckham.

Sky Sports’ Peter Smith appears again at Dennis Bergkamp’s second of magic at Newcastle in 2002 and the way he scored that iconic Arsenal purpose…

“You will not see many goals like that, it was an unbelievable goal,” purred Arsene Wenger after Dennis Bergkamp’s flick, swivel and end at Newcastle in March 2002. Eighteen years on, we’re nonetheless but to witness something prefer it.

Voted as the perfect solo purpose scored by an Arsenal participant within the Premier League period by the membership’s supporters, Bergkamp’s invention at St James’ Park summed up the creativity, aptitude and influence the Dutchman had throughout his 11 years with the Gunners.

But it wasn’t simply the great thing about the transfer. The purpose was additionally a key second in Arsenal’s pursuit of the Double. “You are blessed to see that when you come to a stadium,” Wenger mirrored later. “It was not only a magnificent goal but a very important one. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Hope over expectation

Arsenal had travelled to the north east to tackle their fellow title challengers with the prospect to go degree on factors with Manchester United at the highest of the Premier League.

However, with 11 accidents to cope with, together with the absence of star striker Thierry Henry, and midweek Champions League exertions towards Bayer Leverkusen more likely to take their toll, the Londoners travelled in hope quite than expectation of incomes revenge for the 3-1 humbling they’d suffered at residence to Bobby Robson’s aspect three months earlier.

Newcastle, in spite of everything, had been second within the league. They could have been lacking the tempo of injured Craig Bellamy however Alan Shearer was on the right track for an additional 20-goal haul and had back-up defenders Igor Stepanovs and Oleg Luzhny in his sights.

Step ahead Bergamp

Under the cosh from the primary whistle, Arsenal wanted some inspiration. A second of magic to show the tide. Step ahead Bergkamp.

The Dutchman had produced an beautiful lobbed purpose within the Champions League simply days earlier, however his strike at St James’ Park is firmly established among the many finest ever seen within the Premier League.

Patrick Vieira received again possession deep in his personal half with 11 minutes on the clock and fed his No 10 within the centre of the pitch. Bergkamp calmly shuttled the ball to Robert Pires on the left wing. The Frenchman superior after which noticed his team-mate’s dart in the direction of the Newcastle field. He pinged the ball again in-field.

Watch Dennis Bergkamp’s purpose towards Newcastle from 2002; one of the vital iconic objectives in Premier League historical past. Watch Dennis Bergkamp’s purpose towards Newcastle from 2002; one of the vital iconic objectives in Premier League historical past.

“I want the pass from Pires to my feet, but it comes behind me,” recounted Bergkamp in his autobiography, Stillness and Speed. “It’s not what I expect, so I think: I need another idea here.”

Backed up by Newcastle defender Nikos Dabizas, Bergkamp’s choices seem restricted. But, as so typically all through his profession, he noticed a gap few others may.

“Ten yards before the ball arrived I made my decision: I’m going to turn him.” Dennis Bergkamp

“I know the defender is stepping in and the pace of the ball can help me. Ten yards before the ball arrived I made my decision: I’m going to turn him,” wrote Bergkamp.

With a look of his left boot he despatched the ball spiralling round Dabizas. A pirouette took Bergkamp previous the defender on the opposite aspect. Grace was adopted by power, because the Arsenal man held off Dabizas’ determined try to get well, earlier than Bergkamp coolly slotted a right-foot shot previous Shay Given into the far nook.

The celebration – a high-five and a fist-pump – was understated, given the chic talent which had come earlier than it.

Berkgamp’s purpose in footage

Bergkamp flicks the ball round Newcastle United defender Nikos Dabizas

The Dutchman runs onto his personal flick and collects the ball the opposite aspect

Dabizas is overwhelmed as Bergkamp composes himself to fireside at purpose

Bergkamp shoots previous goalkeeper Shay Given to attain in Arsenal’s win

‘A extremely intelligent purpose’

“The whole move was inch perfect,” wrote Bergkamp. Robson conceded after the sport: “It was a really clever goal. We didn’t do anything that clever up front.”

Bergkamp wasn’t completed there. His pin-point free-kick allowed Sol Campbell to double the benefit earlier than half-time, and Arsenal comfortably noticed out the win. Not a foul contribution from a participant who had discovered himself on the bench most of the time within the first half of the season.

“It was very important because Newcastle were doing well at that time,” Bergkamp mirrored at the top of the season. “Nobody really expected us to take the points at that stage. To score the first goal, to me that was one of the most important goals.”

That victory was adopted by 10 extra in a row within the league which took Arsenal to a seven-point title win forward of Liverpool, with former challengers Manchester United and Newcastle again in third and fourth, respectively.

The crown was clinched – and the Double confirmed – at Old Trafford on May 8, 4 days after Arsenal’s FA Cup Final win over London rivals Chelsea.

But the standout second of the season belonged to Bergkamp.

