How coronavirus will kill cash and force buskers to have tap-and-go payments instead of coins in hat

Coronavirus looks set to hasten the demise of cash and force buskers to ask passing spectators for tap-and-go payments.

Even ahead of the onset of COVID-19, banknotes comprised significantly less than a third of in-person transactions.

The pandemic has seen the supermarket giants and many smaller stores ban cash, and buskers are not immune from those trends, with some trialling new pay wave systems.

Sydney busker Gary Bradbury, a saxophonist, said however have to set up a digital payments system to replace coins and smaller banknote denominations being throw right into a hat.

‘I’m thinking of getting EFTPOS facilities myself,’ he told the ABC’s 7.30 program.

‘I’m sure that is the next step, the following technological step for buskers because otherwise there will be no opportunity to make any cash.’

In November 2019, 8 weeks before the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Australia, cash payments constructed just 32 percent of in-person transactions, down from 43 per cent in 2016, separate Reserve Bank data showed.

A decade ago, cash payments made up over fifty percent Australia’s over-the-counter transactions when EFTPOS, or electronic funds transfer at the point of sale transactions, required clients to by hand swipe their cards.

Information technology professor Kai Reimer, from the University of Sydney’s Business School, said COVID-19 was likely to accelerate this decline in cash transactions.

‘We can safely assume that it has dropped, much, much further throughout COVID-19,’ he told the ABC.

‘We’ll approach low, double digits soon which in turn raises the question for the government at some time: “Is it still worth maintaining the whole cash system which is costly to run?”.’

In March, as the World Health Organisation declared a COVID-19 pandemic, the Commonwealth Bank’s digital wallet payments soared past $1billion, up 17 percent from February’s $884million.

Customers at Australia’s biggest bank spent an average of $28 on each transaction via an app that lets them make tap-and-go debit and credit card transactions on their smartphone.

Nonetheless, the death of cash could be exaggerated with demand for $50 and $100 banknotes growing at the fastest pace in 11 years, the Reserve Bank of Australia unmasked last week.

Kate Crous, the Commonwealth Bank’s general manager of digital banking, said merchants were worried about money being contaminated with germs throughout the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the death of cash could be exaggerated with demand for $50 and $100 banknotes growing at the fastest pace in 11 years, the Reserve Bank of Australia unmasked last week.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said consumers preferred to have cash available for emergencies during a crisis.