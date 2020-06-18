How coronavirus threatens Mozambique’s recovery from Idai

Delivery of programmes can also be being hampered by restrictions due to Covid-19.

Very little permanent housing has been integrated resettlement camps. Most people live on plots like large allotments, with mud houses in the middle surrounded by their crops.

Residents say when they arrived they were told to build makeshift housing rather than much has been done since.

Speaking to the Telegraph in Maputo the British High Commissioner, NneNne Iwuji-Eme said they certainly were concerned about the pace of reconstruction.

The UK gave £50m to the relief effort after the cyclone struck, £43m of which grew up by donations.

“We will work with the us government and other partners to address why [reconstruction] is taking longer than expected,” says NneNne Iwuji-Eme.

Stela da Graça Novo Pinto Zeca blamed delays on stringent financial accountability measures insisted upon by donors just like the UK.

“Yes it could have been done quicker but it is not only a problem for the government it is also a problem for the donors.” she said. “We are coming up with a plan to do things faster.”

When Idai hit land it crashed into the city of Beira, tearing through informal housing and battered the coastline.

The old Portugese colonial port city was briefly among the top holiday destinations in Africa. That has now changed.

Praia Nova, Beira’s informal fishing community, spills out onto the beach. It was decimated by Idai. Zinc shacks and concrete houses were levelled by waves and submerged.