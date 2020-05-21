How coronavirus and lockdown could make OCD more common in children 

The “heightened danger” from Covid-19 could act like a set off for some kids with OCD tendencies, who might have by no means even nervous about germs beforehand, she added.

David Coleman, scientific psychologist and affiliate professor on the School of Psychology, University College Dublin, stated the elevated emphasis on hygiene has introduced “a renewed focus for some children on the dangers of germs”.

“That’s often, for a lot of young children, where OCD symptoms might originate. It’s a fear that in some way they’re going to unknowingly bring these terms into the house,” he stated.

Mr Coleman has not seen a rise in OCD behaviour inside his personal observe, however stated anxiousness is actually heightened and mother and father are “on edge” with the stresses of lockdown household life.

But he added there are indicators to be careful for in kids relating to psychological well being and Covid-19.

“If your child is worried about getting sick, or the coronavirus coming into the house, that’s not necessarily OCD,” he stated.

“OCD is where they develop rituals that they feel they must perform and if they don’t perform the rituals in a specific way, then the coronavirus is bound to come in (and) it’s going to kill somebody in the family,” he added.

Some younger kids are reportedly so fearful of coronavirus they don’t wish to depart their houses in case they contract the illness and unfold it amongst their households.

A University of Oxford survey, of 5,000 mother and father and carers, discovered practically half of oldsters (47 per cent) thought that their little one was involved about household and pals catching the virus, whereas nearly a 3rd (28 per cent) believed their little one was nervous about catching the virus themselves.

“Youngsters, and those that may be more anxious than others, are worried about transmitting the virus to their parents, and even their grandparents,” Ms Citron stated.

“They’re still worried about them catching it, and even dying.”