How coronavirus affects the entire body

The team at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City — one of the hospitals flooded with patients in the spring — went through their particular experiences and collected reports from other medical teams around the world.

Their comprehensive picture shows the coronavirus attacks just about any major system in the human body, directly damaging organs and causing the blood to clot, the heart to get rid of its healthier rhythm, the kidneys to shed blood and protein and the skin to erupt in rashes. It causes headaches, dizziness, muscle aches, stomach pain as well as other symptoms along side classic respiratory symptoms like coughing and fever.

“Physicians need to think of COVID-19 as a multisystem disease,” said Dr. Aakriti Gupta, a cardiology fellow at Columbia who done the review, in a statement. “There’s a lot of news about clotting but it’s also important to understand that a substantial proportion of these patients suffer kidney, heart, and brain damage, and physicians need to treat those conditions along with the respiratory disease.”

Much of the damage wrought by the virus appears to come because of its affinity for a receptor — a kind of molecular doorway in to cells — called ACE2. Cells lining the bloodstream, in the kidneys, the liver ducts, the pancreas, in the intestinal tract and lining the respiratory tract each is covered with ACE2 receptors, which the virus may use to grapple and infect cells, the Columbia team wrote within their review, published in the journal Nature Medicine.

“These findings suggest that multiple-organ injury may occur at least in part due to direct viral tissue damage,” the team wrote. Coronavirus illness also activates the disease fighting capability. Part of this response includes the production of inflammatory proteins called cytokines. This inflammation can harm cells and organs and the alleged cytokine storm is certainly one of the reasons for severe symptoms. “This virus is unusual and it’s hard not to take a step back and not be impressed by how many manifestations it has on the human body,” Dr. Mahesh Madhavan, another cardiology fellow who worked on the review, said in a statement, Blood clotting effects look like caused by many different mechanisms: direct damage of the cells lining the blood vessels and interference with the various clotting mechanisms in the blood it self. Low blood oxygen brought on by pneumonia will make the blood more likely to clot, the researchers said. These clots can cause strokes and heart attacks or can lodge in the lungs or legs. They clog the kidneys and interfere with dialysis treatments necessary for the sickest patients. Damage to the pancreas can worsen diabetes, and patients with diabetes have been proved to be at the highest danger of severe disease and death from coronavirus. The virus can directly damage the brain, but some of the neurological effects likely come from the treatment. “COVID-19 patients can be intubated for two to three weeks; a quarter require ventilators for 30 or more days,” Gupta said. “These are very prolonged intubations, and patients need a lot of sedation. ‘ICU delirium’ was a well-known condition before COVID, and the hallucinations may be less an effect of the virus and more an effect of the prolonged sedation.” The virus affects the immune system, depleting the T-cells the body usually deploys to fight off viral infections. “Lymphopenia, a marker of impaired cellular immunity, is a cardinal laboratory finding reported in 67-90% of patients with COVID-19,” the researchers wrote. Doctors have to treat many of these effects when coronavirus patients show up in the hospital, the Columbia team said. There is what’s promising. “Gastrointestinal symptoms may be associated with a longer duration of illness but have not been associated with increased mortality,” the researchers wrote. Many of the skin effects, such as rashes and purplish, swollen “Covid toes,” also get rid of on their own.

