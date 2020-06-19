How consumers can support black-owned small businesses

Even in normal times, black-owned small businesses often are far more vulnerable financially than the others, with smaller cash reserves to survive tough times. And now times couldn’t be tougher — black-owned businesses are in jeopardy on every front.

Want to help? Here are a few ways.

The most obvious and critical solution to help them survive, obviously, is to buy their products. Shop and eat at black-owned establishments, and buy gift cards for the friends and family to spend at your favorite ones.

