How consumers can support black-owned small businesses

Even in normal times, black-owned small businesses often are far more vulnerable financially than the others, with smaller cash reserves to survive tough times. And now times couldn’t be tougher — black-owned businesses are in jeopardy on every front.
Want to help? Here are a few ways.
The most obvious and critical solution to help them survive, obviously, is to buy their products. Shop and eat at black-owned establishments, and buy gift cards for the friends and family to spend at your favorite ones.
“Now is the time for Americans to demonstrate they really appreciate inclusion. Spend money on less fortunate and disadvantaged businesses, where it can have an immediate impact. Be conscious where you’re spending your money,” said Kenneth Kelly, chairman of the National Bankers Association, a voice for minority banks aiming to help revitalize economies in underserved areas.
Set up a GoFundMe page
Spread the word
Let people know why the black-owned businesses you support are worth their support, too.
Woods believes video testimonials are the best because people can both see and hear your enthusiasm.
Call direct
For restaurants that have takeout and delivery, before automatically ordering via a third-party delivery platform like GrubHub or Seamless, decide to try calling the restaurant directly because it will save you the business from paying some of their sales in fees.
“They may not have a sophisticated ordering system. But every last one will work their hardest to take your order,” Woods said.
Volunteer your services
If you have critical skills that can be helpful to a small business — for example, if you should be an electrician, painter or carpenter, or an accountant or lawyer — ask the owner if there’s a way your services might are available in handy.
For businesses that sustained damage during the protests, you could volunteer to greatly help with cleanup. Or, for example, if you have a glass business, you might give you a new store front window gratis.
“I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma. Everyone looked out for each other,” Woods said. “Have a good heart.”
Take a stand
Why 15%? Black people constitute nearly 15% of the populace of the United States, according to the newest Census Bureau estimates.
Provide useful information
Many black-owned small businesses might be in need of financial lifelines for a few time as fallout from coronavirus continues. Let them know of small business grant or loan programs from state or local governments or private companies.
Both the platform and directory launch on Juneteenth.