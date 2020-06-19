How consumers can support black-owned small businesses

Even in normal times, black-owned small businesses often are far more vulnerable financially than the others, with smaller cash reserves to survive tough times. And now times couldn’t be tougher — black-owned businesses are in jeopardy on every front.

Want to help? Here are a few ways.

The most obvious and critical solution to help them survive, obviously, is to buy their products. Shop and eat at black-owned establishments, and buy gift cards for the friends and family to spend at your favorite ones.

In honor of Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery and falls on June 19, make the most of special opportunities. Memphis-based event planner Cynthia Daniels has established a site to let you shop online at 100 black-owned businesses across 20 cities. Shopping starts Friday morning and certainly will run through noon CST Monday. Daniels plans to make Juneteenth Shop Black an annual event.
To find other businesses which can be black-owned in your area, there are directories, such as this one from Dobobo. You might also check always the listing of members at your local black or African-American Chamber of Commerce.

“Now is the time for Americans to demonstrate they really appreciate inclusion. Spend money on less fortunate and disadvantaged businesses, where it can have an immediate impact. Be conscious where you’re spending your money,” said Kenneth Kelly, chairman of the National Bankers Association, a voice for minority banks aiming to help revitalize economies in underserved areas.

Set up a GoFundMe page

That’s what supporters of the most popular Sammy’s Avenue Eatery in Minneapolis did. “We now have a GoFundMe set up by the city! I’d suggest others simply take the initiative to do it because it’s soooo hard to require money from folks!,” said owner Sammy McDowell.

Spread the word

Let people know why the black-owned businesses you support are worth their support, too.

“It’s an even more important time to post positive reviews of your experience. The mere fact that people are on their phones so much because they’re home, that can drive traffic,” said Apollo Woods, who created OKC Black Eats, a marketing platform to bring awareness of black-owned restaurants and culinary artists in the Oklahoma City area.

Woods believes video testimonials are the best because people can both see and hear your enthusiasm.

Call direct

For restaurants that have takeout and delivery, before automatically ordering via a third-party delivery platform like GrubHub or Seamless, decide to try calling the restaurant directly because it will save you the business from paying some of their sales in fees.

“They may not have a sophisticated ordering system. But every last one will work their hardest to take your order,” Woods said.

Volunteer your services

If you have critical skills that can be helpful to a small business — for example, if you should be an electrician, painter or carpenter, or an accountant or lawyer — ask the owner if there’s a way your services might are available in handy.

For businesses that sustained damage during the protests, you could volunteer to greatly help with cleanup. Or, for example, if you have a glass business, you might give you a new store front window gratis.

“I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma. Everyone looked out for each other,” Woods said. “Have a good heart.”

Take a stand

There is really a petition called 15% Pledge you can sign if you believe retailers should commit 15% of their shelf space for products created by black-owned businesses.

Why 15%? Black people constitute nearly 15% of the populace of the United States, according to the newest Census Bureau estimates.

Provide useful information

Many black-owned small businesses might be in need of financial lifelines for a few time as fallout from coronavirus continues. Let them know of small business grant or loan programs from state or local governments or private companies.

For instance, the Local Initiatives Support Corp (LISC) has an ongoing small business grant program ready to accept anyone, nevertheless the organization includes a special fascination with supporting minority owners who operate in underserved areas.
Hello Alice, a free web business adviser platform, has earmarked more than $200,000 out of its emergency grant pool to create $10,000 grants to black-owned businesses. That amount is likely to increase as the company continues to fundraise. Hello Alice even offers partnered with Verizon to launch the Black-owned Business Resource Center.
Starting in July, online payments platform Finli will offer $500 grants for black-owned businesses in education and enrichment, such as for instance those offering classes in art, music, yoga, dance or fighting styles.
And the National Business League, founded by Booker T. Washington in 1900, has created an electronic platform for several black-owned businesses to find contracting opportunities, funding opportunities and private and public sector clients trying to find suppliers. NBL also will launch a global directory of black-owned businesses that anyone can use.

Both the platform and directory launch on Juneteenth.

