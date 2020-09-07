How college football’s unique season sends ripples through NFL

This college football season will be unlike any we’ve experienced. The effects will not just impact NCAA teams, players, coaches, but also prep for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL Scouting Combine in February will be the most important one of all-time, assuming it happens.

Why? Consider the extra stress on the area scouts, personnel directors and general managers who won’t have a year of football to evaluate several prospects prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.

In the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC, Mountain West and overwhelming majority of FCS schools, games have been canceled due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, COVID testing and the uncertain long-term effects.

There’s a sliver of hope the Big Ten will get a late-fall, winter season underway and play 6-8 games. Regardless, with the rest of the college football season underway, they will be on the sidelines and it’ll cause ripple effects into the spring when the draft arrives.

Not only the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions have deprived us of seeing notable first-round prospects, but the looming threat of the coronavirus has seen players opting out despite their school and conference moving forward.

On my preseason Big Board, there will only be two of the top 10 players in action this fall. Of the top 32 overall prospects, only 17 will be playing as they…