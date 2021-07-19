How close are Man Utd to signing Raphaël Varane? | Manchester United Transfer Update
How close are Man Utd to signing Raphaël Varane? | Manchester United Transfer Update

Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth says Manchester United remain in talks with Raphael Varane’s camp over a move to Old Trafford, while Jadon Sancho’s transfer should be announced this week.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR