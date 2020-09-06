How China’s new language policy sparked rare backlash in Inner Mongolia

Under the new policy, Mandarin Chinese will change Mongolian as the medium of direction for 3 topics in primary and intermediate schools for minority groups throughout the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, house to 4.2 million ethnicMongolians
But moms and dads fear the relocation will result in a progressive death of the Mongolian language, spelling an end for the currently subsiding Mongolian culture.
“We Mongolians are all against it,” stated Angba, a 41-year-old herder in Xilin Gol League whose 8-year-old boy has actually signed up with the boycott.
“When the Mongolian language dies, our Mongolian ethnicity will also disappear,” the daddy stated. As with the other Mongolian locals who talked to CNN for this short article, Angba asked for to utilize a pseudonym over worry of consequences from authorities for speaking with foreign media.