How China’s new language policy sparked rare backlash in Inner Mongolia

Under the new policy, Mandarin Chinese will change Mongolian as the medium of direction for 3 topics in primary and intermediate schools for minority groups throughout the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, house to 4.2 million ethnicMongolians

But moms and dads fear the relocation will result in a progressive death of the Mongolian language, spelling an end for the currently subsiding Mongolian culture.

This week, as trainees throughout China went back to class for the new academic year, lots of ethnic schools in Inner Mongolia stayed empty as moms and dads declined to send their kids back, according to locals and videos flowing online. “We Mongolians are all against it,” stated Angba, a 41-year-old herder in Xilin Gol League whose 8-year-old boy has actually signed up with the boycott. “When the Mongolian language dies, our Mongolian ethnicity will also disappear,” the daddy stated. As with the other Mongolian locals who talked to CNN for this short article, Angba asked for to utilize a pseudonym over worry of consequences from authorities for speaking with foreign media. Videos shown CNN by abroad Mongolians and rights groups appear to reveal crowds of moms and dads gathering outside schools– in some cases singing Mongolian songs — under the close watch of policeman, requiring to bring their kids house. In one video , trainees in …

Read The Full Article