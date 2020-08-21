Beijing- backed media in Hong Kong just recently started mentioning public viewpoint research study findings from a formerly unidentified pollster, with a name that is confusingly comparable to a widely known and relied on research study body.

In early June, the Beijing- backed Wen Wei Po pointed out research study performed by the “Hong Kong Public Opinion Survey Center” and commissioned by the pro-China Our Hong Kong Foundation as stating that the bulk invited the current imposition of a severe nationwide security law on the city.

“The latest survey results show that they agree that Hong Kong is responsible for safeguarding national security, and that ‘Hong Kong independence’ and foreign powers undermine social stability and harm the country,” the Wen Wei Po reported on June 11.

According to the paper, the survey was based upon a random sample of audio interviews with 1,366 Hong Kong citizens performed in early June, and formed part of a portfolio of pro-China reporting leading the way for the nationwide security law, which has actually started a crackdown on tranquil dissent and criticism of the federal government in schools and the media and on the streets considering that it worked on July 1.

While its outcomes were utilized as proof of public assistance for the brand-new law, expert pollsters questioned its method and information.

An examination by RFA discovered …