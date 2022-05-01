The real nationwide clean-up starts today. We must clean our country from political garbage, said Hayk Mamijanyan, the secretary of the NA “I have honor” faction, during the rally convened by the opposition.

“Many ask when we will achieve our goal. How can the people gathered here today not achieve their goal? We have already won because during the peaceful disobedience actions our citizens approached us and supported us.

Nikol’s Armenian-Armenian is gone, he is left in awe. There is no Nicole. How can we go home, we also do not have to go home. Our house is in Shushi and Hadrut. I want to dance in Shushi և Hadrut. “I do not want my future children to speak Azerbaijani and Turkish, I want them to learn the words ‘homeland’, ‘freedom’ and ‘victory’,” said Hayk Mamijanyan.

The deputy announced that they did not give Nikol Pashinyan a mandate to “slash” in front of anyone.

“Come to the square or they will decide for us.” We all want peace and prosperity for our country without Nikol Armenia. “Nicole, you have to go,” said the opposition figure, adding that the authorities, frightened by the momentum of the rally, had concentrated a large number of police forces in buses at the rally site.

In the end, Hayk Mamijanyan urged the RA citizens to leave the Facebook domain and put a real “like” in the French Square, because the RA citizen decides the future of Armenia.

“Nicole, listen carefully, there is no place for traitors in Armenia,” Mamijanyan said.