The interlocutor of Aysor.am is orthopedist-traumatologist Yerem Poghosyan.



– Mr. Poghosyan, how should parents understand that their child needs orthopedic shoes instead of ordinary ones?

– The need for orthopedic shoes is determined by the orthopedic doctor. Parents often notice that the baby, who is just starting to walk, puts his feet unevenly, bends inwards, walks on his paws or deviates from something else.

It should be remembered that at that age children’s feet are not yet fully formed, կապված, due to the instability of the musculoskeletal system, such phenomena are observed in most children. In such cases, it is desirable to undergo an examination by an orthopedic doctor, who will decide whether the child should wear orthopedic shoes or not.

– That is, orthopedic shoes are used exclusively for therapeutic purposes.

– Yes, orthopedic shoes are used for therapeutic purposes, when there are disinfections of the foot, ankle-toe joint, deformities, their use is indicated by the orthopedic doctor. At the same time, the market also sells shoes for prophylactic purposes called “orthopedic”, which must be consulted before use by an orthopedic doctor.

– Mr. Poghosyan, what specific problem do children’s orthopedic shoes solve?

– As I have already said, orthopedic shoes have a therapeutic value, they can differ in their structure. The choice of structural features is made by the orthopedic doctor based on the child’s problem.

They mainly fix one or more joints, partially or completely “blocking” them.

– Is there a certain age when children should wear orthopedic shoes to correct a health problem?

– There is no age limit. When a problem is found and instructed, it can be worn. In uncomplicated cases, prophylactic shoes may be prescribed to avoid aggravation of the problem և further complications. Such shoes are for sale and can be used for healthy children.

