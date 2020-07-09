How can golfers testing positive for coronavirus return to PGA Tour? | Golf News





Nick Watney was allowed to return to PGA Tour action at the Workday Charity Open

Three PGA Tour golfers have been given the go-ahead to feature at the Workday Charity Open this week, despite still returning positive tests for coronavirus.

Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy and Nick Watney are all allowed to play at Muirfield Village following the PGA Tour modified its health and safety plan, with players or caddies continuing to test positive for COVID-19 now able to return to action under certain guidelines.

The clarification means a person or caddie who continues to test positive after 10 days can now return to the PGA Tour, prior to the Centers for Disease Control’s directions for returning to work, providing they will have have not had a fever or respiratory symptoms for at least 72 hours.

McCarthy tested positive ahead of the 2nd round of the Travelers Championship

The Tour’s medical advisors and the CDC have indicated PCR tests demonstrate a possibility of a persistent positive test, even after the infectious virus isn’t any longer present and the player or caddie is no longer contagious.

All three players have been grouped together for the first two rounds by the PGA Tour ‘out of a good amount of caution’, with the trio not having access to any indoor facilities within the tournament grounds.

Frittelli was due to defend his title at the John Deere Classic this week, only for it to be cancelled and replaced with the Workday Charity Open

The Tour refer to the changes as a “symptom-based model”, with any player or caddie going forward that’s still testing positive after 10 days but hasn’t had symptoms for 72 hours going to compete their independently or in a group with players beneath the same situation.

Watney was the very first PGA Tour player to test positive and withdrew ahead of the 2nd round of the RBC Heritage, while Frittelli and McCarthy both received positive tests throughout the Travelers Championship.

The Tour announced the other day anyone testing positive who has never had any symptoms could return to competition when they returned two negative tests – at the very least 24 hours apart – which allowed Cameron Champ to compete at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

