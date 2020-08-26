How Brendon Todd came in from the cold to grab himself a slice of the action on PGA Tour

After back-to- backs wins late in 2015 in Bermuda and Mexico, this is currently a career-best season forTodd
It’s one of golf’s excellent resurgence stories however it’s likewise one that may never ever even have actually been informed.
Todd combated with the disappointments, battles and seclusion golf tossed at him. He likewise fought anxiety through the darkest times.
“It was something I was going through, I think, as a result of my play,” exposed Todd, who chose to seek advice from caddie-turned-performance coach Ward Jarvis.
“I would give him the most credit for sort of teaching me how to forgive myself for not playing well and failing and how to move past those emotions.”
Through everything however, he had one constant: his other half Rachel, who he credits for never ever permitting him to quit.
“My entire household was really essential throughout all that. They supported me and never ever, never ever as soon as fluctuated. They do not enjoy me for …