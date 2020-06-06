How Boodles was bamboozled by a high-class gang in a £4million Ocean’s Eleven-style heist in London

At society jeweller Boodles, diamonds are a lady’s greatest good friend.

Or as its managing director Michael Wainwright as soon as advised a TV documentary: ‘A lot of girls like diamonds and some girls absolutely adore them and those are the girls we are after!’

One such lady arrived on the 200-year-old agency’s Bond Street headquarters at 11.09am on the morning of Thursday, March 10, 2016.

The headquarters of society jeweller Boodles (pictured) was the sufferer of a staggering jewel heist in 2016 which noticed £4.2million value of diamonds stolen

The intrinsic plan, most of which passed off in London, is studied in nice element by the Mail

She wore a darkish coat, silk scarf and designer hat, and spoke with a thick French accent. Her identify, she mentioned, was ‘Anna’, and he or she was a gem professional hoping to examine seven massive diamonds on behalf of a rich Russian who’d agreed to purchase them for £4.2 million.

‘Anna’ was escorted into a basement showroom by Michael’s brother Nick, the silver-haired chairman of Boodles who’s famend in moneyed circles each for his sensible salesmanship and salmon-pink socks and ties.

Every week earlier, he’d travelled to Monaco to barter the transaction with ‘Anna’s’ boss, who went by the identify of ‘Alexander’, and a second gentleman who had arrange the assembly, known as ‘Simon Glas’.

Exactly 56 minutes later, having declared herself proud of the jewels, ‘Anna’ bid ‘au revoir’ and walked out of the shop onto New Bond Street.

She left behind the diamonds, together with a gorgeous 20-carat heart-shaped sparkler value £2.2 million and measuring roughly the dimensions of a Fox’s glacier mint.

A lady named Anna (not pictured), pretending to be a gem professional hoping to examine seven massive diamonds, carried out the spectacular and complicated heist

They had been positioned in a padlocked pouch that Anna had introduced together with her and returned to Mr Wainwright, who’d then proceeded to lock them rigorously away in the shop’s protected.

Or so he thought.

In reality, ‘Anna’ had simply carried out some of the audacious heists in legal historical past, utilizing extraordinary sleight of hand to secretly swap the bag of gems for nugatory pebbles packed in an an identical pouch.

It would later emerge that she’d hidden the actual stones in a secret compartment in her purse, and spirited them out of the boutique.

Details of the extraordinary rip-off had been made public at Southwark Crown Court this week, the place one of many glamorous girl’s accomplices, a 27-year-old Frenchman known as Mickael Jovanovic, was jailed for 3 years and eight months, following a painstaking Scotland Yard investigation spanning three years and a number of nations.

Details of the heist had been revealed by 27-year-old Frenchman known as Mickael Jovanovic (pictured) following a Scotland Yard investigation spanning three years and a number of nations

Philip Stott, prosecuting, described the theft as being ‘of the highest possible sophistication, planning, risk, and reward’.

The courtroom papers chronicling what was the largest-value single incident of shoplifting in British legal historical past have variously in contrast it to the plots of an Ocean’s Eleven movie, the Peter Sellers Pink Panther films and the 1981 movie Raiders Of The Lost Ark, in which hero Indiana Jones replaces a helpful golden idol with a bag of sand.

Yet the gang who pulled off this elaborate £4.2 million sting might as an alternative have been impressed by a relatively extra prosaic piece of film-making — because the Mail found this week.

Sources with information of the crime, and subsequent investigation, inform me they consider it was really impressed by a 2014 Channel Four fly-on-the-wall documentary known as The Million Pound Necklace: Inside Boodles, which provided a ‘privileged peek’ behind the scenes of the family-owned agency.

The present not solely familiarised viewers with the terribly helpful inventory dealt with on a each day foundation in the agency’s 9 shops, revealing that their vary contains a single ‘suite’ of emerald jewelry value £2.Eight million, but in addition launched them to the Wainwrights, who had been wooed by the gang earlier than and, after all, in the course of the heist.

Crucially, it additionally confirmed that executives had been in the behavior of travelling to Monaco, the place they had been later courted by ‘Anna’s’ accomplices in order to woo purchasers at cocktail events and red-carpet occasions.

And, maybe helpfully for the perpetrators of the heist, the documentary supplied perception into the community of diamond sellers and different contacts from all over the world who assist Boodles supply their helpful uncooked supplies.

‘Like many of these programmes, the Channel 4 doc was quite jaunty, and gave the impression that Boodles was run by a family of slightly bumbling posh Englishmen,’ says an insider.

‘Criminals watching might very well have concluded they’d be a simple mark, particularly because the present additionally gave all of them types of essential details about the Wainwrights and what makes them tick.’

To perceive how the heist was carried off, we should journey again to February 2016, roughly 18 months after Inside Boodles first aired.

One day that month, Nick Wainwright was contacted out of the blue by the aforementioned ‘Simon Glas’, who based on courtroom papers claimed to be ‘the business associate of someone [he] knew’.

‘Glas’ mentioned he was in buying high-value diamonds as an funding, and over the following days managed to persuade Mr Wainwright to journey to Monaco for a face-to-face assembly with a group of buyers. He met three males, together with the aforementioned Alexander, who ‘was posing as the prime mover’.

A deal was then struck whereby the group would purchase seven particular diamonds. However, to confirm that they had been the desired dimension and high quality, the Russians requested for his or her gemmologist to be allowed to examine the stones on the Boodles HQ on New Bond Street.

Under the association — believed to be comparatively frequent in the diamond commerce — the stones could be inspected after which positioned inside a bag which the gemmologist would then padlock shut in order that its contents couldn’t be tampered with.

The bag would subsequently be stored by Boodles till the shop obtained a £4.2 million financial institution switch from the purchaser, at which level it could be handed over.

‘It’s not the type of deal Boodles usually do, however Nick [Wainwright] took the view that this was a excellent value certainly for these seven diamonds,’ says a supply with information of the case.

‘He thought the Russians were seriously over-paying, and had more money than sense. Perhaps that rather blinded him to the fact he was being taken for a ride.’

And so a entice was set. The ensuing heist then required impeccable choreography and complicated timing.

It started on March 7, when a gang member known as Christophe Stankovic — who like most of his accomplices is a French nationwide of Albanian heritage — rented a Citroen DS4 hatchback at Charles De Gaulle airport exterior Paris.

Two days later, he and Jovanovic drove to the UK by way of the Channel Tunnel, coming into Kent at 1.15pm. They then checked into the Best Western Hotel in Ilford, Essex, with two feminine accomplices.

Christophe Stankovic, a gang member concerned in the heist, rented a Citroen DS4 hatchback in Paris after which checked into the Best Western Hotel in Ilford, Essex (pictured) with two different accomplices

On the opposite aspect of London that afternoon, ‘Anna’ and one other girl, whose id is unknown, arrived by way of practice from Paris and travelled to Kilburn in North London, the place they checked into the funds Cricklewood Lodge Hotel.

At 8.15pm, ‘Anna’ left her good friend behind and walked to a native cafe, the place she was met by Stankovic and Jovanovic. The trio drove in the Citroen to New Bond Street in Central London, the place they carried out surveillance on the Boodles retailer and its environment.

The following morning — the day of the heist — the 4 gang members who had stayed in Ilford checked out of the resort and took a minicab to Bond Street, the place they arrived round 9.30am.

‘Anna’ and her feminine confederate, for his or her half, acquired a cab to the Willow Walk pub, a department of Wetherspoons close to to Victoria Station, the place the confederate waited with their suitcases. Fast ahead an hour, and ‘Anna’ was met at Boodles by Mr Wainwright and a gemmologist known as Emma Barton.

She was escorted to the basement, the place she sat at a desk and weighed every of the seven diamonds, earlier than wrapping them in tissue paper, and transferring each to a small field. They had been all then positioned in the zipped bag, which ‘Anna’ padlocked shut.

Whilst inspecting the seven diamonds inside Boodles’ headquarters, ‘Anna’ inspected them, earlier than wrapping them in tissue paper and placing them in her bag

According to knowledgeable sources, each Barton and Wainwright turned considerably suspicious of ‘Anna’ at this level.

‘She was a middle-aged woman, who spoke very little English, and did not really seem to handle the stones in the way you’d anticipate a skilled gemmologist to,’ I’m advised.

‘For example, she tried to use a thermal conductivity probe, which is a device used for confirming that a diamond is genuine, but couldn’t make it work and needed to borrow one from Emma Barton. And she wasn’t finishing up a number of the checks you’d often see a correct professional do.

‘As it turned out, she was much better at doing sleight of hand tricks than she was at pretending to be a gemmologist.’

At this level, Nick Wainwright obtained a phone name from ‘Alexander’, the supposed Russian purchaser shortly earlier than noon.

As he left the room to speak, ‘Anna’ instantly slipped the locked bag of gem stones into her purse.

‘Emma Barton told Anna she couldn’t try this and advised her to place it again on the desk,’ mentioned prosecutor Nick Stott in courtroom.

‘Anna looked confused and did as she was told. Unseen by Emma Barton however, Anna had in fact placed a duplicate bag back on the table.’

Now extremely suspicious, Ms Barton duly alerted Mr Wainwright about what had occurred.

After ending his transient phone name, the Boodles chief requested Anna if he might test her purse, as a precaution, earlier than she left.

However, the courtroom was advised, the actual diamonds seem to have by then been transferred into a secret compartment, that means he ‘reassured himself that the bag was relatively empty with nothing unusual in it’.

‘Anna’ then left the shop shortly after noon, and walked down Bond Street carrying £4.2 million value of stolen diamonds. Within a few yards, she was met by Stankovic and Jovanovic’s two feminine accomplices.

CCTV footage exhibits her rapidly dropping the diamonds into considered one of their purses (the second girl ‘attempted to shield the transaction’) earlier than returning to the Willow Walk pub, the place she adjourned to the bathrooms and altered garments, changing her darkish coat with a gentle one in an obvious effort to throw off detectives learning CCTV footage.

She and the confederate who had waited there for her then travelled to King’s Cross and caught a Eurostar practice again to Paris.

After ‘Anna’ managed to steal the £4.2million value of diamonds, she modified her garments in a close by Wetherspoons pub earlier than fleeing to Kings Cross station to journey again to Paris by way of Eurostar

Meanwhile, Stankovic and Jovanovic and the 2 ladies who now had the diamonds hailed separate taxis and requested to be taken to the Gants Hill roundabout in East London.

They then met up, walked again to their resort, jumped in the Citroen, and returned to France by way of the Channel Tunnel. En route, they had been seen on digital camera stopping on the A12 to deposit an object in a drain.

It stays unclear what that object really was, however inside three hours, they too had been out of the UK.

It should have appeared like the right crime. Indeed, varied steps taken by members of the gang to make their actions more durable to hint (in addition to the clothes swap, they booked the minicabs utilizing faux names, and on a number of events that day modified their vacation spot mid-route) had maybe satisfied them that they’d by no means be traced.

For it had certainly been an impeccably slick day’s work. Indeed, it wasn’t till the next afternoon that Boodles even realised they’d been swindled.

Having grown suspicious in regards to the failure of ‘Alexander’s’ promised £4.2 million to seem, they despatched the locked jewelry bag to a specialist facility at Heathrow to be X-rayed, a course of that exposed that one thing ‘did not appear to be quite right’, based on courtroom papers.

When the bag was torn open, the horrified jeweller found that it contained seven pebbles ‘similar in size’ to the diamonds.

By then, the gang was, after all, lengthy gone. But it turned out they’d not been fairly as intelligent as they thought.

Boodles jewellers had been horrified to note that the seven diamonds ‘Anna’ had inspected had been changed by pebbles that had been of comparable dimension

Fortuitously, intensive CCTV surveillance by Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad quickly revealed the routes by way of which the group had fled.

Detectives had been capable of hint the Citroen to its rent agency in Paris, which supplied them with Stankovic’s identify.

He was arrested in 2016 after being detained whereas flying into Manchester, and sentenced to a few years and eight months.

Jovanovic, who hails from Le Blanc-Mesnil, a suburb in northeastern Paris, fell beneath suspicion as a result of he’d used his actual identify to ebook the Channel Tunnel tickets for the Citroen.

An worldwide arrest warrant was filed and he was ultimately caught after being arrested in Northern Italy in January this yr. He’s been behind bars ever since.

The remainder of the gang — thought to include one other seven members — stay at massive, although detectives are understood to have established a number of of their actual names, that means the online continues to shut.

As for society jeweller Boodles, they’ve recovered a small quantity of funds by way of proceeds of crime proceedings in opposition to the 2 convicted males, however stay tens of millions out of pocket.

They are prone to suppose twice, in future, about permitting TV cameras into their gilded showrooms.

And this quintessentially English society jewellers won’t ever once more do enterprise with mysterious Russians and unique ladies who carry massive purses.