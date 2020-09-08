How bitcoin met the real world in Africa By Reuters

5/5 © Reuters. A bitcoin user buys bitcoins with naira on Bitcoin Teller Machine in Lagos



By Alexis Akwagyiram and Tom Wilson

LAGOS/LONDON (Reuters) – Four months ago, Abolaji Odunjo made a fundamental change to his business selling mobile phones in a bustling street market in Lagos: He started paying his suppliers in bitcoin.

Odunjo sources handsets and accessories from China and the United Arab Emirates. His Chinese suppliers asked to be paid in the cryptocurrency, he said, for speed and convenience.

The shift has boosted his profits, as he no longer has to buy dollars using the Nigerian naira or shell out fees to money-transfer firms. It is also one example of how, in Africa, bitcoin – the original and biggest cryptocurrency – is finding the practical use that it has largely failed to elsewhere.

” helped to protect my business against the currency devaluation, and enabled me to grow at the same time,” Odunjo told Reuters from his two-by-eight metre shop.

“You don’t have to pay charges, you don’t have to buy dollars,” the 30-year-old said, raising his voice above the sound of loud haggling and the honking horns of scooters.

Odunjo is one of many people at the heart of a quiet bitcoin boom in Africa, driven by…