How best to watch Lyrid meteor shower as it dazzles the night sky

The oldest known meteor shower – the Lyrid meteor shower – is going to dazzle the world with around 18 meteors coming in each hour. It will occur from 16th April to 25th April but will be at its peak on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

You can see it at 8 pm as the brightest star of Lyra – Vega – courses through the sky. You might be able to spot the stars late at night. If you are from the countryside, you might be able to see the shower better. The moon is also waning so the night will have a great crescent-like dark sky canvas.

