How Australians could be given tax breaks for taking a local holiday during COVID-19 pandemic

Australians could be given handouts to take a holiday locally in a bid to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

The closure of the national border since March 20 has devastated the tourism industry, with monthly international visitor numbers plunging by a record 99.3 per cent in one single month.

Overseas tourists also will not be returning any time soon with federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham on Wednesday confirming Australia’s border was more likely to remain sealed off in to 2021.

‘I do sadly believe in terms of open tourist-related travel in or out of Australia, that remains a relatively good distance off,’ that he said.

Australians could be given handouts to simply take a holiday locally in a bid to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Pictured is Bachelor in Paradise star Cassandra Wood holidaying in Queensland

‘Just because of the practicalities of the volumes which can be involved and the need for us to first and foremost keep putting health first.’

Economist Saul Eslake said the government could hand out vouchers, for couples earning $200,000 a year or less between them, that had to be used on hotel accommodation, airfares, a rental car or a registered tourist attraction a certain distance from home.

‘It comes with an expiry date so it’s only worth it in the event that you spend it – it’s an incentive to pay the money rather it just sits in a bank-account,’ that he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘If you sent every Australian household a voucher – $300 or $500 – and stipulated that it could only be used on such and such a thing; you may require companies to register to be in a position to cash the voucher.

‘You’d should do a little bit of work round the design to prevent rorting.’

Economist Saul Eslake said the us government could give away vouchers, for couples earning $200,000 a year or less between them, that had to be spent on hotel accommodation, airfares, a rental car or a registered tourist attraction a certain distance from your home. Pictured is a couple visiting Cairns in far north Queensland

During the Global Financial Crisis in 2009, Australians earning significantly less than $100,000 a year were given $900 cheques in a bid to encourage spending, but economists and tourism insiders in 2020 are now actually calling for more targeted stimulus handouts for consumers.

Daniel Gschwind, the principle executive of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, said Australians should be given tax breaks for holidaying locally.

‘We need innovative some ideas, these are unprecedented circumstances and they’re going to need unprecedented solutions,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘If it might encourage more Australians to pay some of their disposable income locally, then why not?’

Mr Gschwind said Australians should be allowed to claim tax deductions on over night accommodation and airfares.

Daniel Gschwind, the principle executive of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, said Australians should be given tax breaks for holidaying locally. Pictured are tourists in the Daintree rainforest in far north Queensland

‘You can say you can use around a certain quantity as a tax deduction – that will be quite a simple way of going about it,’ he said.

Where COVID-19 has caused most job losses 1. Inner Melbourne: down 10.6 per cent 2. Inner Sydney: down 10.57 per cent 3. Tasmania south east: down 10.47 per cent 4. Melbourne north west: down 9.43 per cent 5. Warrnambool and Victoria south west: down 9.4 per cent 6. Hobart: down 9.33 per cent 7. Launceston and Tasmanian north-east: down 9.33 per cent 8. Victoria north west: down 9.07 per cent 9. Melbourne north east: down 8.98 per cent 10. Gold Coast: down 8.82 per cent Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics payroll data showing job losses between March 14 and May 30, 2020

‘It’s a totally worthwhile idea – we’ve normally not exactly six million Australians simply take their holidays overseas annually and they spend between them $50billion a year.’

In April, the number of international visitors plunged by a record 99.3 %, the Australian Bureau of Statistics unmasked this week.

The number of short-term arrivals in Australia fell from 331,890 in March to 2,250 in April.

Last year, overseas tourists spent on average $4,302 in Australia and stayed for on average three weeks, figures from the government’s Tourism Research Australia agency show.

That plummet in visitor numbers was worth $1.4billion in foregone revenue in just 30 days.

The government has already been spending $688million giving out $25,000 subsidies to homeowners who spend at least $150,000 renovating their house, within the HomeBuilder scheme for dwellings worth around $1.5million.

This was announced on June 4, bit more than a week after Master Builders Australia had called for $40,000 grants for home renovations.

The end of $1,500 a fourteen days JobKeeper wage subsidies at the conclusion of September could spell the end of tourism companies that were especially reliant on overseas visitors.

Mr Gshwind said some of them wouldn’t normally survive following the government’s $70billion emergency stimulus program stumbled on an end.

He was particularly focused on Great Barrier Reef operators in north Queensland among others on the Gold Coast.

The closure of the national border since March 20 has devastated the tourism industry, with monthly international visitor numbers plunging by a record 99.3 % in one month. Pictured is a crocodile being fed on the Adelaide River near Darwin

‘Absolutely. It will be those businesses with a strong international focus, and not them all can easily pivot to a domestic market,’ Mr Gshwind said.

‘I’m thinking of the Reef operators for instance, some of the tour companies in north Queensland that have a very, very good international market usually – for them it will be very tough.’

The Gold Coast has been particularly afflicted with the coronavirus border closures and shutdowns, with how many jobs diving by 8.8 % between March 14 and May 30, Australian Bureau of Statistics payroll data showed.

It was the tenth worst area for job losses over an 11-week period.

The Gold Coast has been particularly afflicted with the coronavirus border closures and shutdowns, with how many jobs diving by 8.8 % between March 14 and May 30, Australian Bureau of Statistics payroll data showed

Digital Finance Analytics principal Martin North, an economist, said Australia’s economic downturn was affecting significantly more than just the tourism and retail sectors, with highly-paid white collar industries like management consulting now susceptible.

Unemployment at a glance in May 2020 The jobless rate surged to 7.1 % in May – the greatest since October 2001 This occurred as 227,700 people lost their job or quit looking for one The ranks of the unemployed swelled to 927,600 – the greatest number since December 1993 Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics labour force data for May

‘Now other sectors, more upmarket sectors, people where the incomes are bigger, are being hit more notably,’ that he told Daily Mail Australia.

Australia’s unemployment rate also surged to 7.1 % in May, the highest level since October 2001.

The official number unemployed, where recipients are either receiving the dole or looking for work, last month rose by 85,700 to 927,600 – a 30.9 per cent increase compared with a year earlier in the day.

The ranks of the unemployed are now at the highest level since December 1993, during an era if the jobless rate stayed in double-digit figures for nearly three years after Australia’s last recession in 1991.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar, who has been handling enquiries on possible government subsidy programs.