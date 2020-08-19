How are you going to make it out of this alive if you don’t know what today’s number is?

Yesterday was a three and I felt that. The day previously was an eight and clearly so. It simply had that 8 sensation, you know? Where you’re looking out the window, and whatever stops briefly, simply for a 2nd, and you have actually got a mug of coffee in one hand and a glazed donut in the other, and you stand there and you believe to yourself … 8. Right?

Knowing the numbers is half the fight nowadays, and if you’re anything like me you have actually discovered it tough to maintain. There are simply a tonne around today. Uncountable! I see them all the time: on the news, on my phone, in rainclouds, and marked on the faces of complete strangers in the street. Fifty! 63! Seven hundred and seventy 7 thousand, 7 hundred and seventy 7! Two and a half! … -365. [Ed’s note: Keep it clean, buddy!]

That’s why I’m grateful (damn grateful) for David Lynch’s YouTube channel, where you can discover out today’s number without inconvenience or excitement and the bare minimum of psychic horror. It’s a great assistance in these attempting times. Something of a #lifehack. I’m subbed and have actually switched on notices, and you ought to too!

Lynch’s YouTube output has actually been fantastic throughoutThese Times Cultural agreement informs us so. He’s formerly been doing the weather condition …