How are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filling their days in a 12-bathroom Hollywood mansion?

Why is it that a couple so keen on wanting a new lease of life seem so obsessed with days gone by? For this is the very strong impression that Harry and Meghan are giving the world. Just six months ago, the couple announced they yearned for a new beginning.

Ripping up the royal rule-book, they stood down as members of the Royal Family, dropped their HRH titles, moved a large number of miles away and embarked on their own means of doing things. A new start. Finally, while they saw it: freedom.

But rather than looking to the long run, they seem consumed in what they left out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already been living in an ultra-luxury Beverly Hills mansion (above) that belongs to Tyler Perry. The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa sits at the top of a hill in the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates gated community

Trapped in their vast Los Angeles mansion by coronavirus, their new lives on pause, the couple issue regular reminders to the British people of their charitable concerns, such as saying how ‘humbled’ they are by the task of an organisation that’s been delivering food to people during the lockdown. Or Harry apologising for not doing enough to combat racism, that is ‘endemic’ in society.

Last week, we saw Meghan’s explosive accusations over the way she feels she was treated by courtiers and staff who serve the household into which she married.

The former actress claims she was left ‘unprotected’ while pregnant with Archie, that her mental health suffered and she was ‘prohibited from defending herself’.

With remarkable chutzpah, too, she claims their wedding was a £1 billion money-spinner for the UK and that public money spent on her behalf was ‘relatively nominal’.

Perhaps the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ cash blown on renovating Frogmore Cottage had slipped her mind, even though they have promised to repay that – sooner or later.

Far from escaping what the couple saw as the conspiracy against them, and starting anew, this latest salvo, revealed in court documents, has just rubbed salt in to old wounds.

For it puts on the record for the first time the differing approaches towards public duty as perceived by the Palace and by Meghan. Most significantly, she makes clear that she’ll not follow the Queen’s lifelong adage of ‘never complain, never explain’.

But if she is ‘relieved that the actual extent of what she believes she’s suffered’ is currently in people domain, as her slick new LA-based spokesperson says, it has come at a price: attacking the Palace aides who had tried so very hard to protect her.

Certainly, courtiers have already been amazed at the suggestion that staff were able to overrule the Duchess over what she desired to do or say, when, in fact, it was clear she was in get a handle on of every part of her life. The sad truth is that her former Palace team, originally hand-picked by her and Harry, found it hard to deny reports of her deteriorating relationship with her staff simply because they were largely true.

Meghan’s speech, recorded for the virtual graduation ceremony at her old LA senior high school Immaculate Heart, paid tribute to George Floyd amid Black Lives Matter protests in the US

‘The stories were a drop in the ocean compared to that which was going on,’ said one who knows the Duchess well. ‘They [the Sussexes] run into as needy, entitled and professional victims. It is definitely someone else’s fault, never theirs.’

Meanwhile, as they sit in their £14.5 million, rented Beverly Hills villa with 12 bathrooms and a swimming pool, what of their lofty aims to ‘effect change’ by ‘pursuing their own charitable interests’ as their web site Sussex Royal so grandly claimed?

So far, progress has stalled.

They have postponed the launch of their charity Archewell – named after son Archie – until next year. Trademark applications were rejected by the usa courts last month because they were not completed properly, forcing the couple to submit them again, this time including applications for TV shows.

Originally, that they had planned to launch a ‘not for profit’ organisation which would ‘advance the solutions the world needs most’, in April. The Mail on Sunday realizes that this was to add a Tig Mk 2 – an updated version of 38-year-old Meghan’s life style blog where she mused on travel and cooking, which ended when she married Harry.

Their focus was to be on ‘wellness’, which would include mental health, the environment and female empowerment.

Harry had also planned to advance his rather amorphous plans for sustainable tourism through Travalyst, an organisation established with partners such as for example Visa, Tripadvisor and Booking.com to encourage holiday-makers to travel in a more environmentally friendly way. The proven fact that Harry has brought at least seven international trips by polluting private jet in days gone by year generally seems to not have caused it to be on to the slick new web site.

Of course, these initiatives have already been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Forced to cover themselves away in American comedian Tyler Perry’s luxurious mansion, in a gated community with staff and security, Harry and Meghan realised this was not the best time to launch themselves on the world as Brand Sussex.

The couple have been keenly speaking out against racial injustice, as Harry apologised for maybe not doing enough to combat racism, that’s ‘endemic’ in society

Instead, the couple were photographed delivering food to vulnerable residents in their neighbourhood and they released video of themselves talking via webcam to a community kitchen project straight back in the united kingdom.

But as members of the Royal Family back in Britain went into overdrive at a time of national crisis, taking to the digital airwaves, meeting charity staff, clapping for carers, thanking the NHS and jollying the population, the Sussexes were starting to look, frankly, irrelevant. Time, therefore, to up the ante. Letters provided for their UK charities such as for example Street Games, thanking them for work during the pandemic, contained the phrase: ‘We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organisations we champion and so deeply value.’

And the protests supporting Black Lives Matter that swept the US offered the right cause at the perfect time. Cue Meghan’s speech, recorded for the virtual graduation ceremony at her old LA high school, Immaculate Heart, and Harry’s recent video, recorded for the Diana Award ceremony, apologising for the ‘institutional racism still endemic in society’.

As one observer commented: ‘Harry was apologising and trying to the heavens as if he were some self-appointed world leader. Yet, in truth, he is the epitome of white privilege.’

The Sussexes’ publicists, the celebrity experts Sunshine Sachs, have ensured that their clients’ interests in racial and social injustice are well documented – telling publications that the couple have spoken to a amount of Black Lives Matter leaders and community elders. The couple also have blundered controversially into the public debate about Facebook advertising, supporting an advertising boycott of the social media giant over hate speech and fake news.

A spokesman for the couple was pleased to say: ‘As we’ve been developing Archewell, among the areas the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already been keen to handle is on line hate speech, and we have been working with civil rights and racial justice groups about it.’

But a Californian source observed there is a big risk with their alignment with the Stop Hate for Profit pressure group: ‘Harry and Meghan want to make their money through speaking in public. And yet it is the big businesses and tech giants of Silicon Valley that will pay some money to hear them speak,’ the source said. ‘Is it surely so sensible for them to berate them before they’ve even started? Have they torpedoed themselves before they’ve launched themselves on the speaker circuit?

The couple’s Their house-hunting has been put on hold by the pandemic (above, the mansion they are currently living in). Reportedly the couple are trying to find a large mansion, with pool and staff quarters, in among the exclusive gated communities high in the Hollywood Hills

‘Silicon Valley will not forget attacks against it – and has Meghan forgotten that Facebook owns her beloved Instagram [with the Sussexes’ site having 11 million followers]? They appear to flip-flop to a different cause every week, as the fancy takes them.’

One thing the couple were happy to announce to the planet, through the trusty channel of ‘sources close to them’, was which they had opted to the Harry Walker speaker agency, which also offers the Obamas, Bill Clinton and Serena Williams on its books.

The most high-profile clients are thought to replenish to $1 million (£800,000) a speech – a revenue stream that the Sussexes will need should they are to locate a new home, befitting their celebrity status, as well as cover their ever-burgeoning legal and security bills.

Their house-hunting has been put on hold by the pandemic. As, apparently, has Meghan’s ambition to publish a children’s book based on the adventures of her rescue dog, Guy.

Reportedly the couple are looking for a large mansion, with pool and staff quarters, in one of the exclusive gated communities high in the Hollywood Hills.

Meanwhile, they will have hired a new nanny for one-year-old Archie while they settle in at their borrowed mansion and are still sticking with lockdown rules in Los Angeles.

But how, exactly, are they filling their days?

A friend said: ‘They are not venturing out much. They cook for themselves and also send their security out for food. They are real homebodies and enjoy doing yoga together in the garden, walking the dogs and viewing television.

‘Their new nanny enables them to work, talking to their team and progressing Archewell.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said they hope to enhance their family before Archie’s second birthday next May. Last year, Harry said he wanted two young ones ‘maximum’ because of the environmental impact

Californians were astonished to start to see the couple popping into a local hardware store last month – with a big security retinue – and the other day they visited a cafe to help prepare food for anyone in need.

The couple have made no secret of the fact they hope to enhance their family before Archie’s second birthday next May, with Harry saying this past year he wanted two young ones ‘maximum’ because of the environmental impact.

But as they officially wind up their old Sussex Royal foundation (yet still keep the web site, despite promising they would no further use the SussexRoyal name), are they contented? Harry has left behind his family, lots of his friends and his beloved military duties.

Another major loss for Harry are the Metropolitan Police protection officers who’ve been with him for years, becoming friends and in some cases mentors. None has remained with him in LA, because the couple have hired new American security provision.

Conservationist Jane Goodall is now a friend since she met the couple this past year in Windsor. In an interview with the Radio Times, she said she had spoken to Harry, and said: ‘I think he’s finding life a bit challenging right now, I don’t know how his career is going to map out.’

Despite the understandable temptation to keep looking backwards, it could help to begin looking forward.