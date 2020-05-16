How are Olympic athletes keeping fit in lockdown, and what does it mean for Team GB training?

Could lockdown truly show helpful?

Eager to place a constructive spin on the state of affairs, many elite sportspeople have recommended they are utilizing the lockdown interval to enhance parts of their physiology they’d not usually have the time to concentrate on. What they may lose in one space of coaching, they may acquire elsewhere.

Bradshaw says: “When it first began I believed there was no approach I might acquire something from it, however truly I really feel like I’ve finished a extremely good job of staying fit, getting sturdy and doing issues that I wouldn’t essentially do.

“I’m useless at cardio or endurance but the only thing you can do that’s inclusive for everyone is cardio, so every week my group has been doing some sort of cardio competition. The first one involved push-ups, burpees and squats. I suck at it so bad, but because I’ve been doing it I’m actually a lot fitter and definitely stronger than I ever have been.”

Rebecca Robinson, sports activities and train drugs advisor on the Centre for Health and Human Performance, has labored intently with British Canoeing and GB Boxing through the lockdown interval and says the additional time can be utilized properly.

“The Olympic cycle is a four-year cycle so now it’s about extending that out for a greater period of time,” she says. “In some methods there are some positives to be gained from that – there are some background areas that we will concentrate on extra as we lengthen out that cycle.

“For some, we get a little bit of an extra chance to step back and look a bit more globally around that athlete to improve things for them.”

What state will athletes be in after lockdown?

For athletes of Olympic commonplace, the uncertainty is likely one of the hardest issues to take care of as they try to take care of a stage of health and stay versatile to a vastly altering atmosphere, all whereas having little idea of when their subsequent competitors may come.

In the long run, the issues must be minimal, with the rearranged Olympics in the summer season of 2021 nonetheless a while off. But there are actually short-term points to returning to competitors.

Having solely been in a position to practice on tarmac for many weeks in the beginning of lockdown, Olympic and world 800m finalist Lynsey Sharp says she would want round a month in spikes on the observe earlier than racing once more. Tackling a extra technical self-discipline like pole vaulting, Bradshaw estimates round two months.

Robinson additionally says the return to regular coaching will must be rigorously monitored after lockdown eases.

“One of the areas we are planning for is where people have been training in an unusual environment and working differently to normal,” she says. “We should look very rigorously at their bodily conditioning to verify we don’t get individuals choosing up accidents when transferring again into the traditional atmosphere.

“It’s hard to put a number on the length of time it takes for that transition back, but it would certainly be a number of weeks to return to a normal training regime, keeping a close on things physiologically, and then returning to a competition phase.”