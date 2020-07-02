How Andy Murray has fared at Wimbledon down the years | Tennis News





We look back at the Wimbledon career of Andy Murray after this year’s tournament was cancelled for the very first time since World War Two due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2005 – Wimbledon bow

An 18-year-old Murray made his senior Wimbledon bow and there were high hopes for the teenager after his victory at the US Open juniors the previous year. Wins over George Bastl and 14th seed Radek Stepanek only included with the hype.

He faced David Nalbandian in the third round and had the former finalist on the ropes – winning the first two sets – and very nearly on the canvas until cramp emerge and Murray eventually lost in five thrilling sets 6-7 (4-7) 1-6 6-0 6-4 6-1.

The teenage wildcard proved his world-class potential on Centre Court and walked off to a standing ovation.

2006 – Below-par performance

Murray returned to Wimbledon the following year as Britain’s No 1. With an ATP Tour title under his belt, he create a meeting with ever-popular American Andy Roddick in round three.

The home crowd roared the teenager on and he responded in style to comfortably defeat Roddick in straight sets.

He was not able to repeat the feat in the next round, however, as that he succumbed to flamboyant Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-2) in rather subdued fashion on Centre Court.

2008 – The Gasquet grind

A wrist injury forced Murray to miss the 2007 championships, but the home favourite was back in 2008 and wanting to make his mark. Having coasted through his first three encounters, the flying Scotsman went up against Richard Gasquet and his beautiful backhand in round four.

The match ended up being a classic with Murray fighting back from two sets down to win 5-7 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 6-4 and reach his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

A certain Rafa Nadal lay in wait and, despite high hopes, the Spaniard dominated the match as that he stormed towards his maiden Wimbledon title.

2009 – Under the lights

With his conqueror from the previous year absent through injury, Murray was the top seed in his half the draw. He survived a scare in the fourth round against Stan Wawrinka in another dramatic five-set win.

It was the first full match played under the Centre Court roof plus it became a vintage. The Scot had to dig deep to win it as the match ended at 10.38pm BST – the latest finish in Wimbledon history.

Under the lights on Centre Court. It did not disappoint!

Following that epic victory, he beat Spain’s Juan Carlos Ferrero in straight sets to attain the semi-finals.

Roddick was his opponent in Murray’s first Wimbledon semi-final and the British No 1 was widely likely to see off the American. However, Roddick took advantageous asset of Murray’s cautious approach to win in four sets.

2010 – Semi-final sorrow

The Queen was give see the highlight of Murray’s 2010 campaign at the All England Club – a crushing straight-sets win over Frenchman Gilles Simon. A quarter-final with yet another French star, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, provided Murray’s first real test, with the Scot winning in four sets.

The world No 4 faced the daunting task of overcoming Nadal if that he wanted to reach his first Wimbledon final. But Nadal proved too strong again, winning in straight-sets, 6-4 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

2011 – Ruthless Rafa

Another year, another semi-final defeat for Britain’s finest. Nadal was once more the opponent on the opposite side of the net. Murray started well and took the first set 7-5. But things began to unravel from there, also it was the Spaniard who romped to a four-set victory.

2012 – Runner-up

Murray made harder work than in previous years of creating the latter stages of the tournament. He required four sets to beat Ivo Karlovic, Baghdatis and David Ferrer to reach the semi-final, where he dropped another set but comfortably beat Tsonga to reach his first Wimbledon final.

Six-time champion Roger Federer stood in the means of Murray winning his first Grand Slam title. An excellent start saw Murray simply take the first set 6-4, but the Swiss ace hit back again to win the next three and claim the title.

Murray’s revenge came just weeks later as he hammered Federer in the Olympic final, that was also held at the All England Club.

Olympic gold

2013 – The dream comes true

Murray finally realised his lifelong dream in 2013 when that he became Britain’s first Wimbledon men’s singles champion for 77 years after beating Novak Djokovic in an historic final.

The wait is finally over for Murray

He was in ice-cool form in the searing heat of Centre Court to grind down the 2011 champion, 6-4 7-5 6-4.

The US Open champion’s 2nd Grand Slam triumph saw him become the first Briton since Fred Perry in 1936 to win the men’s crown at the All England Club.

2014 – Disappointing defence

Murray had a brand new face in his corner for the grass-court season after appointing former women’s world No 1 Amelie Mauresmo as his coach.

He looked in decent touch in the early rounds as that he reached the quarter-finals without dropping a group.

But he surprisingly fell well short as he exited the tournament with a humbling 6-1 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 defeat by Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian’s big serve, selection of shots and athletic defence proved the difference.

2015 – Inspirational Federer

Murray dropped just two sets on the way to another Wimbledon semi-final and, with realistic hopes of reaching his third final at the All England Club, that he came facing Federer, who was simply a week in short supply of his 34th birthday.

The cerebral Swiss provided a masterclass in serving, so much so that at one point in the match Murray shouted towards his box: “What do you want me to do?”

The drama on Henman Hill was palpable

Federer went an astonishing 45 minutes without dropping a point behind his ultra-reliable first serve as that he romped to a 7-5 7-5 6-4 victory.

2016 – Double champion

Wimbledon champion

With Djokovic the victim of a bad shock early exit, Milos Raonic dumped Federer out in their semi-final to earn a spot opposite Murray in the final. His 11th Grand Slam final was the first against an opponent besides Djokovic or Federer.

He did it again!

But the afternoon was exactly about the man from Dunblane, who romped to a straight-sets win to become a two-time winner and also this time that he soaked all of it in.

2017 & 2018 – Hip problems

Murray was hampered with a hip injury as that he was knocked out in the quarter-finals by Sam Querrey in 2017. He pulled out of the 2018 tournament, the day before it had been set to start. He said: “Playing best of five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process.”

2019 – The comeback

Murray and Williams were the dream team of Wimbledon in 2019

Murray came back to Grand Slam tennis less than 6 months after having hip resurfacing surgery. He competed with France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men’s doubles, and the mixed doubles with none other than the great Serena Williams.

The Herbert combination did not quite gel, but the ‘Mur-rena’ dream team fared much better until they fell to top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melicha in the fourth round.

