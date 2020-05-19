How an audacious coup attempt in Venezuela backfired | Australia news

This episode very first broadcast on Today in Focus, the Guardian’s international everyday news podcast made by the Guardian group in London.

It will certainly decrease as one of the least effective efforts to topple a federal government in contemporary background. The audacious strategy by a previous United States military team sergeant, Jordan Goudreau, to get into Venezuela by sea as well as capture Nicol ás Maduro finished in a mess. The getting into pressure, consisting of 2 Americans, was swiftly caught, with the fatalities of 8 guys. The Associated Press had actually currently released the prepare for the intrusion, the principal funders had actually taken out from the system as well as disclaimed it as well as the guys were just gently equipped. Many were using shorts as well as Tee shirts as well as experiencing motion sickness.

The Guardian’s globe events editor, Julian Borger, informs Anushka Asthana how the story started with a political fixer connected to the resistance leader Juan Guaid ó, however finished in an incredible failing that has actually pushed Maduro.