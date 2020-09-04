How an American who lost his job due to Covid-19 got roped into an apparent Russian plot to meddle in American life

It all started in July when Delaney got a personal message on Twitter from “Alex Lacusta,” who presented himself as an editor with Peace Data, an independent leftwing online publication.
The editor stated he had actually seen a few of Delaney’s pieces on other independent, mainly left-leaning websites and desired to use him a routine, paid column.
Delaney, who had lost his day-job at a dining establishment early in the Covid -19 pandemic, believed this might be his huge break.
He started composing for the website, producing 3 short articles over a couple of months for $100 a piece.
But Peace Data and “Alex Lacusta” were not what they provided themselves to be.
On Tuesday, Facebook, acting upon an idea from the FBI, stated Peace Data belonged to a concealed Russian project– connected to the very same Russian group that utilized social networks to interfere in the 2016 United States governmental election.
In a post on the site after Facebook’s statement, Peace Data preserved it was an independent website and challenged the business’s findings. The Russian federal government has actually not commented.
The smiling male in Lacusta’s profile photo on Twitter, the account that had actually provided Delaney work, did not exist, according to professionals. Though sensible looking, the photo was …