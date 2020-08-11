How AI is reinventing the onboarding process for HR

Many companies are beginning to consider AI technologies in their recruitment and onboarding processes

AI can expedite document exchanges, learning, and analysis of feedback from new employees

Though innovative, AI-powered practices such as cognitive analysis and gamification will always require the human touch

Seamless hiring and onboarding is central to stability in an otherwise tumultuous job market. While, like in many other sectors, artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to prove a boon to Human Resources, some applications of the intelligent, process-expediting technology aren’t yet watertight.

A recent Sage report titled ‘The changing face of HR’ consulted organizations on their propensity to adopt the latest tech for HR functions. 43% of respondents believed their firms will not keep up with tech changes over the coming decade. This creates a somewhat troubling outlook.

For starters, overseeing a traditionally (and inherently) human set of functions, HR teams are perhaps prone to lag when it comes to adopting the latest technology. But discussions around AI in HR also conjure images of recruitment bias, where algorithms under the hood of ‘predictive hiring tools’ have demonstrated bias against African-American-sounding…