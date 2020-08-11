How a TikTok ban would affect the influencer economy

Last week, the Trump administration started to release executive orders approving Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat, particularly prohibiting “transactions” in between United States entities and the apps’ moms and dad business, ByteDance andTencent

.

Though there are numerous concerns about how this ban might really work, the implications of prohibiting Americans to utilize a mobile phone app sets a precedent for the future of the open and innovative web. Perhaps there is inadequate conversation about how a ban on the “coolest” app in the United States would affect the individuals who made it cool– the developers.

This week on our Vergecast interview series, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel talks with Taylor Lorenz, web culture press reporter for The New York Times about what may really occur to TikTok users, developers, and the influencer economy if a ban on the app is executed in the United States.

Below is a gently modified excerpt from the discussion.

Nilay Patel: What has been the reaction from the influencer neighborhood to the ban?

Taylor Lorenz: Well, it’s been a roller rollercoaster for them– I connected to a lot of individuals last night– because previously today, it looked like whatever was going to be great. A great deal of them were informed, I believe Trump stated even recently, that the ban might come as quickly as last …