How a six-day manhunt for a UConn senior suspected in two killings ended in an arrest in the woods

Peter Manfredonia, 23, was at the middle of a spree and a manhunt that crossed 4 states. Though the motive remains to be unclear, he’s suspected of two killings, one damage, an abduction and a dwelling invasion over the weekend.

His arrest on Wednesday ended the multi-agency effort to trace him down, and he will probably be extradited to Connecticut the place additional investigation is certain to comply with. Here is how the case has unfolded up to now:

The spree of alleged crimes started in Willington, Connecticut, the place a 62-year-old man was killed and one other injured “with an edged weapon,” Connecticut State Police mentioned in a assertion. Within hours, Manfredonia was recognized as a suspect.

The deceased man was recognized Tuesday as Theodore DeMers Sr. The different man is in steady situation, state police mentioned.

That day launched an investigation that included native, state and federal legislation enforcement companies, in keeping with a timeline from state police.

Saturday

The search continued for the suspect Saturday, with detectives serving search warrants and interviewing suspects, state police mentioned.

Sunday

Sunday morning, police discovered that a Willington dwelling had been invaded, and Manfredonia turned a suspect. He is believed to have stolen a number of firearms and a automobile, state police mentioned.

Hours later, police acquired a 911 name requesting a wellbeing verify for a dwelling in Derby, Connecticut. Nicolas Eisele, 23, was discovered lifeless.

Eisele and Manfredonia graduated from the identical highschool in 2015, the superintendent of Newtown Public Schools confirmed.

Another particular person was kidnapped from the dwelling the place Eisele was discovered, police mentioned, and a Volkswagen Jetta was stolen.

The sufferer was later discovered unhurt in Paterson, New Jersey, and recognized Manfredonia, police mentioned. The Volkswagen that Manfredonia was believed to have been driving was discovered in New Jersey close to the Pennsylvania border.

The manhunt

Sunday

From there, Manfredonia was dropped off by an Uber rideshare in entrance of a Walmart retailer in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, State Police introduced Tuesday.

Interviews and safety digital camera footage confirmed him strolling behind the retailer on a set of practice tracks with a duffel bag carrying the stolen weapons, Pennsylvania police mentioned.

Monday

As the search continued into the week, calls had been despatched out for Manfredonia to give up and finish the manhunt.

“It is time to let the healing process begin. It’s time to surrender. You have your parents and your sisters and your family’s entire support. So Peter, from your parents, who love you, please turn yourself in,” the legal professional for Manfredonia’s household, Michael Dolan, mentioned in a information convention Monday evening.

The senior at the UConn joint School of Engineering/School of Business Management and Engineering for Management program has been battling psychological well being considerations and was receiving assist from his household and therapists, Dolan mentioned.

The household expressed their condolences to the family members of the victims as properly.

Tuesday

The subsequent day, Connecticut State Police despatched their very own message to Manfredonia.

After speaking along with his household and mates, Lt. John Aiello mentioned in his message to the suspect “we know this is not who you are.”

“We want you to be able to tell your story. We are here to listen to you. Your parents, your friends, all of us back here in Connecticut, want a peaceful end to this,” Aiello mentioned at a information briefing Tuesday.

The arrest

Tuesday

A break in the case got here when witness statements, pictures and video from a Pennsylvania comfort retailer on Tuesday matched a buyer to Manfredonia, police mentioned.

The man in the photographs acquired into an Uber and was pushed to Hagerstown, Maryland, police mentioned.

Wednesday

Hagerstown police alerted residents and cautioned in opposition to answering the door to strangers.

But the six-day search ended that day when Manfredonia was discovered in the woods by a gasoline station in Hagerstown, a legislation enforcement official instructed CNN. He was arrested with out incident.

During the arrest, police discovered a firearm they consider to be a homicide weapon, Connecticut State Police Trooper Christine Jeltema mentioned at a information briefing.

He was taken into custody by US Marshals and the FBI. More info is predicted Thursday, police mentioned.