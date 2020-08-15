How a NASA Scientist Accidentally Invented the Super Soaker

The scientist and engineer is accountable for over 100 patents, consisting of a thermoelectric energy convertor and a thin movie lithium battery.

But his most well-known creation? One of the finest toys of the 20th century, the Super Soaker.

And it concerned presence all thanks to an unintentional discovery.

“When I came up for the idea for the water gun, I was working on something else,” Johnson remembers. “I was working on a new idea for a heat pump that would use water as a working fluid instead of Freon.” At the time, there was issue about how the constant usage of Freon would affect the environment, so Johnson set out to see if he might establish a refrigeration system that utilized water, rather. “I was experimenting with some nozzles that I machined, and I shot a stream of water across the bathroom and I thought, ‘Geez, maybe I should put this hard science stuff aside and work on something fun like a water gun. Maybe I could get enough money to support my habit,” Johnson remembers. This wasn’t the engineer’s very first venture into toy-making. “When I was a kid, I always wanted to make a better toy, something I enjoyed playing with,” he keeps in mind. He had actually been making toys considering that he was a kid One of his earliest toy productions was developing chinaberry weapons with his buddies utilizing a mop and burrowed bamboo tubing. This would foreshadow a later on (popular) creation. “That was actually the first Nerf gun, before Nerf came out,” Johnson states. “I was utilizing compressed air to shoot …

