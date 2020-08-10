How a grandmother from Nigeria ended up in Beyoncé’s new visual album

The 69-year-old Nigerian grandmother appeared in two music videos in Beyoncé’s highly anticipated “Black Is King” album, which premiered on Disney+ on Friday.
The album is based on the singer’s soundtrack album, “The Lion King: The Gift,” which was created for the 2019 remake of the original Disney film “The Lion King.”
In a video, speaking about the release of the album, Beyoncé said the goal of the project is to show that “black is regal and rich in history, in purpose and in lineage.”
Multiple African artists including Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, Ghana’s Shatta Wale and Cameroon’s Salatiel also appeared in the almost 90-minute album.
Odegbami appeared in “Bigger” taking on the role of an African queen, and in “Mood 4 Eva” where she was dressed in African attire, including a gele, a traditional head wrap commonly worn in West and Southern Africa.
She told CNN that her journey to being cast began with a medical trip to California in July 2019, where she met Folajomi “FJ” Akinmurele, a young actor. “I was staying with my daughter’s friend, and this friend of hers has a 7-year-old son. The son, FJ, is the main character in “Black Is King,” Odegbami explained.
“Each time he needed to go for practice, I was the one who drove him there cause his mum would have gone to work. At that point, Beyoncé’s staff…