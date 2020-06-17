How a California gym is using plastic pods for workouts during coronavirus

In addition to cutting class sizes, Sapsin and his wife have created individual plastic work-out pods for people to just take classes while still maintaining social distance.
Initially, Sapsin told CNN, the gym considered mandating masks for returning clients. “We tested it out on Zoom, though, and could tell that people couldn’t breathe. We felt really bad for them. Our clients are like our family. We were thinking, how do we want our family to feel?”
After ruling out mandatory masks, he explained, the pods were born. “My wife drew them out on paper, and soon after, we built our first prototype,” Sapsin said. The pods are constructed from shower curtains and PVC pipes, a more cost-effective option to plexiglass. Overall, he said, the project cost less than $400.
“We sent the prototype to our clients, and they were very excited, and felt more comfortable knowing there was a clear wall between one person and the next,” he said. The pods are about 6 feet wide and 10 feet tall.
Sapsin and his team are also cleaning their studio daily, and keeping the fans running and doors open to circulate air. Additionally, with the pods, customers no longer need certainly to rotate through the room. “Everything you need is inside your pod — bench, mat, dumbbells. There is also a disinfecting spray in there, so that after, everyone can clean up after themselves,” Sapsin said.
California allowed for schools, gyms, movie theaters, and bars to reopen with modifications on June 12.
So far, Sapsin said, the reception to the pods has been incredibly positive. “We’ve maxed out our morning and evening classes, and within our community, everyone is super exited and appreciative that we are trying to keep them a little bit safer.”
Justin Arevalo, who has been teaching classes at Inspire South Bay Fitness for two years, told CNN that after he first heard of the pods, “I thought it was really funny. But then, after Peet sent more pictures, I realized that they could really work.” So far, he said, “it’s been going really well.”