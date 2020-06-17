How a California gym is using plastic pods for workouts during coronavirus

At Inspire South Bay Fitness in Redondo, California, owner Peet Sapsin knew he had to obtain creative for his customers to feel safe finding its way back in the entranceway.

In addition to cutting class sizes, Sapsin and his wife have created individual plastic work-out pods for people to just take classes while still maintaining social distance.

Initially, Sapsin told CNN, the gym considered mandating masks for returning clients. “We tested it out on Zoom, though, and could tell that people couldn’t breathe. We felt really bad for them. Our clients are like our family. We were thinking, how do we want our family to feel?”

After ruling out mandatory masks, he explained, the pods were born. “My wife drew them out on paper, and soon after, we built our first prototype,” Sapsin said. The pods are constructed from shower curtains and PVC pipes, a more cost-effective option to plexiglass. Overall, he said, the project cost less than $400.

