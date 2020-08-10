How a beatnik couple from the Bronx created one of the first designer names in fine jewelry

David Yurman, one of the first designer names in fine jewelry, almost offered his business for $30,000 as a wedding event present to his other half,Sybil But she declined to let him offer, and the 2, now 77, went on to develop a multimillion-dollar brand name.

As informed to Dinah Eng

David Yurman: I matured in the Bronx, and my daddy owned a cutting business. My mom was a homemaker. I was dyslexic and had ADD, however I didn’t understand it up until 1975 approximately.

Sybil Yurman: I matured 10 obstructs from David however did not understand him. My daddy was a poet and author, and made furnishings and drape. My mom ran the household insurance coverage brokerage. I likewise had ADD, and my language was visual.

David: At 16, I found out welding and brazing. I made little animals and shaped the indication language alphabet that deaf individuals utilize. I offered them for $5 to $15 at school.

Sybil: I left school at 15 1/2 since the primary informed my daddy I was a bad trainee and would never ever finish. I escaped from house and made sufficient cash to relocate toCalifornia I lived and operated at Hyphen House in San Francisco, where I was exposed to individuals like Jack Kerouac and PhilipWhalen My life had to do with being in the minute, painting, Zen, doing whatever interested me.

David: In 1964 I was apprenticing with [Cubist sculptor] Jacques Lipchitz, who understood Picasso and …

